Welsh apprentices prepare to take on world’s best at international skills competition

Nation.Cymru staff

Six competitors from Wales are preparing to represent Team UK at one of the world’s largest skills competitions in Shanghai next month.

A training camp is underway at Coleg Sir Gâr as part of an intensive preparation programme for the WorldSkills competition, which will see young people from across the globe compete in a range of vocational disciplines.

The Welsh contingent will make up more than a fifth of Team UK, with competitors coming through apprenticeships, colleges and universities.

WorldSkills UK is putting competitors through intensive training ahead of the event, with the Coleg Sir Gâr camp designed to develop both their technical abilities and the skills needed to perform under pressure.

Deputy Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education Cefin Campbell visited the training camp to see preparations underway and meet some of those taking part.

Among the competitors heading to Shanghai is Madeleine Warburton, who is currently completing a Level 4 apprenticeship in renewable energy.

Madeleine said: “I always get so much out of the training camps. Over the past few years, I’ve done a lot of work honing my technical skills, but I’ve found the soft skills developed through these experiences have been just as valuable.

“The opportunity to meet other like-minded, driven individuals from different industries has been incredibly inspiring. My own skill area is renewable energy, but it’s been fascinating to meet people at the very top of their fields, such as restaurant service, and see the shared passion and commitment they have for their craft.

“It really lifts your spirits and reminds you that everyone is striving for excellence in their own way.”

Apprenticeship

Madeleine said she had benefited from the support of her employer throughout her apprenticeship, while the training camps and competitions had given her opportunities to test herself.

She said: “I’m fortunate to have a very supportive employer throughout my apprenticeship, and my confidence and ability to work under pressure have grown significantly as a result.

“The training camps and competitions have provided a safe environment to challenge myself, make mistakes, learn from them, and bring those experiences back into my day-to-day role.

“While I’m excited – and a little nervous – about what comes next, those feelings go hand in hand with growth. The last three years of developing through competitions and the wider programme have been invaluable, and I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunities they have given me.”

Apprenticeships in Wales combine workplace experience with nationally recognised qualifications and are intended to help address skills shortages in priority sectors while providing employers with a skilled workforce.

Talent

Mr Campbell said: “It has been fantastic to visit Coleg Sir Gâr today and see the dedication and talent of Madeleine and everyone taking part in this training camp.

“Madeleine’s journey from apprentice to Team UK competitor shows what can be achieved through hard work and the opportunities available through our skills system in Wales.

“I am particularly proud that Wales will be represented in Shanghai by six competitors, making up over 20% of Team UK. Coming from apprenticeships, colleges and universities, they demonstrate the strength of the different pathways available to people in Wales and the world-class skills being developed across our education and training system.

“I hope their success inspires more people across Wales to explore the opportunities available to them and pursue their ambitions.”

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