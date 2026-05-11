Welsh artisan cheese producer buoyed by supermarket success

Nation.Cymru staff.

An award-winning Welsh cheese producer has expanded its business after seeing strong demand for its products in Tesco stores across Wales.

Caws Cenarth said its partnership with Tesco had helped drive growth after its cheeses were added to the supermarket’s Grab and Go range last November.

The family-run west Wales company said customer demand had led to team expansion and the appointment of a new commercial director as it looks to build on the success.

Caws Cenarth’s range, including Thelma’s Original Caerffili, Perl Wen, Cenarth Brie and Perl Las, is now stocked in selected larger Tesco stores in Wales.

The company said the popularity of the products reflected growing demand for locally sourced Welsh produce and premium convenience food.

Founded in Ceredigion, Caws Cenarth has built a national reputation for artisan cheesemaking using locally sourced milk and traditional production methods.

Paul Garnish has now joined the company as commercial director to help oversee its next stage of growth and strengthen its retail partnerships.

Nathan Edwards, Tesco Wales buyer, said: “We’re delighted to see Caws Cenarth go from strength to strength with their artisan cheeses in our Grab and Go range.

“Customers are increasingly looking for high-quality, locally sourced options, and this success is a fantastic example of how Welsh suppliers like Caws Cenarth are meeting these needs.

“Caws Cenarth’s commitment to craftsmanship and quality really stands out, and we’re proud to support their continued growth.”

Carwyn Adams, managing director of Caws Cenarth, said: “We’re absolutely delighted with how our cheeses have been received by Tesco customers,” he said.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to see more people enjoying what we do, especially as a family business rooted in west Wales.

“We’ve always believed in making cheese the right way – with care, quality ingredients and respect for tradition – and it’s exciting to be able to share that with a wider audience.

“This is just the beginning, and we’re looking forward to building on this momentum.”

Tesco said the partnership formed part of its wider commitment to supporting local suppliers and promoting regional produce across the UK.