Welsh arts organisations invited to apply for share of £8m investment fund

Mark Mansfield

Arts organisations across Wales are being invited to bid for a share of an £8 million fund aimed at improving cultural venues, equipment and digital infrastructure.

The Arts Capital Investment Fund, announced jointly by the Welsh Government and Arts Council of Wales, will support projects designed to improve the long-term sustainability and accessibility of arts organisations.

The funding will be available during the 2026-27 financial year and can be used for capital projects including building improvements, equipment upgrades, digital infrastructure and other long-term investments.

According to the Arts Council of Wales, priority will be given to projects that help maintain and improve arts infrastructure, reduce future costs and risks, improve access and inclusion, support environmental sustainability and strengthen financial resilience.

The announcement follows a previous round of capital investment funding that supported projects at arts organisations across Wales.

Cabinet Secretary for Culture and Sport Heledd Fychan said the fund was intended to help organisations continue serving communities across the country.

She said: “Arts organisations are at the heart of our communities and this new government is determined to put culture and the arts at the centre of our vision for Wales.

“This £8 million Capital Investment Fund will help ensure they have the infrastructure they need to thrive for years to come.”

Ms Fychan said the funding could support improvements ranging from accessibility measures to environmental upgrades.

She added: “From improving access and inclusion to supporting environmental sustainability, this will make a real difference to organisations across Wales in helping them remain resilient, relevant and ready for the future.”

Arts Council of Wales chief executive Dafydd Rhys said the organisation wanted to ensure arts facilities remained fit for purpose for local communities.

‘Key priority’

He said: “Investing in the arts infrastructure across Wales is a key priority for us and we want to ensure that Welsh communities have local resources that are fit for purpose.

“We’re keen to see applications that clearly show how the project will deliver public benefit and have real impact.”

The fund opens for applications on Thursday, June 4, with organisations able to access guidance through the Arts Council of Wales website.

Applications must be submitted by noon on July 3, with funding decisions expected in mid-August.

Last year’s funding round supported a range of projects across Wales, including refurbishment and improvement works at arts venues, including at Theatr Clwyd’s Anthony Hopkins Theatre.

The Arts Council of Wales distributes funding from both the Welsh Government and the National Lottery to support arts organisations and cultural activity throughout the country.