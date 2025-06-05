Welsh arts organisations to benefit from £8m Capital Investment Fund

Arts organisations in Wales are set to benefit from a £8million Arts Sector Strategic Capital Investment Programme announced jointly by Arts Council of Wales and Welsh Government today (5 June 2025).

Arts organisations are being invited to apply for capital funding so that they can invest immediately in critical aspects of delivering arts and culture throughout Wales, including investment in buildings and equipment.

The announcement of this new capital funding programme follows Welsh Government’s recent launch of its new Priorities for Culture, which committed to providing funding to support grassroots participation in the arts and support a more resilient cultural sector.

Inspiring future generations

Culture Minister, Jack Sargeant, said: “Our new Priorities for Culture clearly state we want to ensure culture in Wales is thriving and properly resourced.

“This fund will help maintain and improve our arts venues and buildings and make sure the sector has the facilities and equipment it needs to continue to enrich our communities and inspire future generations.”

The overall aim of this fund is to provide critical capital support, maintenance and/or transformational grants. Examples of projects which will be considered include:

Enhancing, improving, critical maintenance and refurbishing existing arts buildings and venues, especially where these changes support community integration, children, young people and families.

Contributing towards feasibility studies for strategic capital projects to enable organisations to investigate the viability of their ideas further.

Purchasing or upgrading equipment, as well as developing digital transformation, including digital based assets.

Improving facilities and purchasing equipment that will specifically enhance the accessibility of arts buildings or have a positive impact on reducing carbon footprint.

Full guidelines are available on the Funding page of the arts.wales website and the closing date for applications is midday, 2 July 2025.

“Transformational”

Welcoming the investment in the arts, Dafydd Rhys Chief Executive of the Arts Council of Wales said: “This substantial investment of £8million in arts sector infrastructure will provide arts organisations throughout Wales with vital funding to support delivery.

“From our regular discussions with venues and arts organisations, we know that there is a real need to investment in equipment and buildings not only to support existing activity but also to create the spaces and provide the technologies which enable individuals to develop new work.”

First Minister Eluned Morgan said: “The £8m capital funding we’re providing this year will be transformational for arts organisations in enabling them to continue to entertain people across Wales. This funding will invest in many of the things we sometimes take for granted – the stages, the surroundings, and increasingly the digital platforms that are essential in reaching modern audiences.

“As a Government, we truly value the importance of arts and culture. That’s why this year we’ve increased day-to-day funding for the sector by a massive 8.5%, reflecting the special place the arts hold in the hearts of people across Wales.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

