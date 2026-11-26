Amelia Jones

Wales’ leading arts and cultural organisations have come out in support of The Arts Council of Wales’ response to the Welsh Government’s draft budget, saying the lack of funding risks causing irreversible damage to the country’s creative sector.

Theatr Cymru, Welsh National Opera, National Dance Company Wales, Ffilm Cymru Wales, Literature Wales and Wales Millennium Centre have joined forces to back the Arts Council of Wales’s response to the Welsh Government’s draft Budget for 2027-28.

The Arts Council of Wales issued the following statement: “Whilst we recognise the challenging financial climate that the government is facing and realise the difficult fiscal decisions that have to be made, a standstill budget for the arts is a cut in real terms.

“The arts in Wales has been severely underfunded for many years and we had expected that the huge contribution the arts make to economic prosperity, national identity, wellbeing and preventative health would have been further recognised in this budget.

“As up to 90% of our funding from Welsh Government goes directly back to the sector, a standstill budget means that it will be very difficult to support artists and arts organisations to the level needed. We have been invited by the Government to clearly set out what a standstill budget means in real terms to the arts sector and the wider communities they serve as part of our response to the draft budget – and will do so as a priority.”

“They say continued standstill funding is leaving organisations struggling to cope with rising costs, after more than a decade of inflation and repeated freezes or cuts to budgets.”

In a joint statement in support of this, the six organisations said many arts bodies across Wales now receive less public funding in cash terms than they did in 2010. They acknowledged the financial pressures facing public services but warned that frozen budgets should not be mistaken for stability.

The six organisations argued that investment in the arts brings benefits beyond culture, supporting employment, education, health, communities and the Welsh economy.

It said: “Organisations have closed, creative jobs have been lost, and skilled freelancers and practitioners have left the sector altogether.”

Important economic asset

They also pointed to research commissioned by Arts Council of Wales which found that every £1 of public funding invested through the arts generates an estimated £2.51 for the Welsh economy.

They said Wales’s cultural reputation was also an important economic asset, helping attract visitors, investment and opportunities for the wider creative industries.

The statement called for a sustainable funding settlement that would allow the sector to grow rather than simply manage its existing financial pressures.

The organisations also welcomed plans for a new Culture and Sport Strategy for Wales, but warned that it would need to be backed by meaningful investment.

The statement added: “A strategy without meaningful investment risks becoming a plan for a sector that no longer exists in the form we value today.”

The statement also asked: “At what point does the cumulative erosion of Wales’s cultural infrastructure become irreversible?

“…Wales has the talent, ambition and cultural assets to be a world-leading creative nation, but that vision cannot be delivered on declining resources.”

The organisations warned that the decisions made in the forthcoming Budget would have long-term consequences for the sector, and warned that it would diminish due to “years of sustained under-investment.”

When approached for comment, the Welsh Government said: “We recognise the vital contribution the arts make to Wales’s identity, wellbeing, communities, and economy, and greatly value the work of the Arts Council of Wales and all the organisations they fund.

“Resources are tight within this Budget, but we have chosen to protect funding for the arts and ACW, allocating over £33.7m in revenue and £900,000 in capital funding for 2027-28, including an additional £121,000 to address pay pressures. This provides as much stability as possible for the sector and its workforce. We have also provided a further £10m in capital funding this year – via ACW – to a number of these organisations.

“We will continue working with partners to build a more resilient sector, supported by our new Culture and Sport Strategy that is currently being developed.”