Welsh AS and A levels replaced with new qualifications in 2027

New AS and A levels in Cymraeg Language and Literature and Core Cymraeg are set to replace the current AS and A levels in Welsh first language and Welsh second language from September 2027.

In line with Welsh Government’s broader strategic policy aims for Cymraeg and Welsh language education, Qualifications Wales wants to ensure that all future Cymraeg qualifications support learners to be confident, skilled users of Cymraeg – including those qualifications taken post-compulsory education.

In autumn 2024, Qualifications Wales announced its intention to undertake a review of the AS and A levels in Welsh first language and Welsh second language, with the aim of replacing them with new qualifications. A public consultation on design proposals for the new qualifications ran from June to September 2025.

The consultation was backed by a wide-ranging communications and engagement exercise to capture as many views as possible on the proposed changes to these qualifications, including from teachers, lecturers and learners.

In reaching its decisions, the regulator carefully considered the wide range of views put forward in the consultation, to ensure that these ambitious changes will best meet the needs of learners. Changes to the qualifications focus on improving manageability and engagement, with updated content to better reflect the knowledge and skills that employers, universities and other stakeholders tell us learners need.

The full report, detailing the consultation responses and outlining the decisions, is available online.

As well as encouraging lifelong enjoyment of Cymraeg, the new qualifications:

demonstrate Qualifications Wales’ commitment to the national ambition of increasing the number of Welsh speakers

support the transition to studying Cymraeg as a subject in higher education, which can contribute to securing the expertise required for a bilingual workforce

support evolving policy for Cymraeg and Welsh language education as outlined in the Welsh Language and Education (Wales) Act

reflect calls for updated content and assessment to help a broader range of learners see the relevance , value and appeal of the qualifications they take

From 2027, the new AS and A level Cymraeg Language and Literature qualification will be available for learners educated in Category 2 and Category 3 schools, and the new AS and A level Core Cymraeg qualification will be available for learners educated in Category 1 schools. More information on school categories can be found here.

Implementation

Implementation has been timed to ensure that the first cohort of learners taking the new GCSE Cymraeg Language and Literature and GCSE Core Cymraeg, introduced in September 2025, will be able to progress to the new Cymraeg AS and A levels if they choose to continue with the subject post-16.

These decisions will provide the basis for the regulatory requirements that WJEC will follow when designing and developing the new qualifications.

During this phase, there will be further opportunities for stakeholders to provide feedback, including when WJEC seek views on more developed aspects of the qualifications, ahead of submission of draft specifications to the regulator in spring 2026.

Jo Richards, Qualifications Wales’ Executive Director of Qualifications Policy and Reform, said: “I’m pleased that we’re in a position to publish details of these exciting new Cymraeg qualifications, which will be developed by WJEC.

“The consultation showed high levels of agreement with our proposals overall. While I recognise that not everyone will agree with this approach, I want to thank all those who responded – especially those teachers, lecturers and learners who shared their views with us.”