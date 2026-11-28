Nation.Cymru Staff

A Welsh attraction has been named the UK’s best venue for STEM learning for the third time in four years, beating competition from some of the country’s best-known attractions.

On Friday 20 November, Techniquest, Cardiff Bay’s science discovery centre, took the title at the national School Travel Awards, which recognise organisations and individuals helping to deliver exceptional school trip experiences.

Organised by School Travel Organiser magazine, the awards celebrate learning outside the classroom, with finalists nominated and winners voted for by teachers and school staff.

The awards ceremony took place at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London with Techniquest’s Director of Experiences Gareth McTiffin and Senior Experiences Manager Owain Parry in attendance.

Following their win, Gareth McTiffin said: “To be recognised as the Best STEM Venue in the UK — especially up against such worthy nominees — is something truly special and a real testament to the passion, creativity and commitment of the incredible team behind it.

“Every day, our team work hard to inspire curiosity, spark imaginations and make science accessible and exciting for everyone.

“This award is a brilliant recognition of the difference Techniquest continues to make in our 40th year. There’s something really special about being part of an organisation with such an incredible purpose and impact.”

The other finalists in the category were:

LEGOLAND Windsor Resort

Silverstone Museum

Jodrell Bank

Beaulieu / National Motor Museum

the Science Museum in London

Kew Wakehurst

Keeley Rodgers, editor of School Travel Organiser, said: “School trips, residentials and educational visits play a vital role in enriching learning and broadening horizons for students and teachers alike.

“The School Travel Awards shine a spotlight on the outstanding individuals and organisations that make these valuable experiences possible.”

Established in 1986, Techniquest is Wales’ largest science discovery centre and was the first purpose-built centre of its kind in the UK.

The independent educational charity also works with trusts and foundations to help schools in disadvantaged areas access its educational experiences.

For more information, visit Techniquest’s site here.