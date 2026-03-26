Welsh author Ken Follett receives Freedom of the City of London award

Welsh author Ken Follett has said he is “honoured” to receive the Freedom of the City of London award.

The spy thriller and historical fiction writer, 76, known for the Century and Kingsbridge series, was honoured at a ceremony on Thursday at London’s Guildhall for his “outstanding contribution” to fiction writing and charitable work promoting reading and literacy skills.

Follett penned 38 books over the course of his career and first made his name in the industry in 1978 with his Second World War spy thriller Eye Of The Needle – a novel which was later adapted into the film starring the late Donald Sutherland and Kate Nelligan.

Speaking about the recognition, Follett said: “I am honoured to have been made a Freeman of the City of London.

“Though I was born in Cardiff, I have lived and worked in London for many years, and it will always have a special significance for me. Particularly as it is the city where I married my wife, Barbara.”

He went on to express how “grateful” he was to City of London Corporation policy chairman Henry Pollard and the former lord mayor Alistair King for nominating him, and for the opportunity “to be a part of such a deeply historical tradition”.

Follett penned the 1989 novel The Pillars Of The Earth, which was adapted into a TV series in 2010 starring Matthew Macfadyen, Eddie Redmayne and Sutherland.

He is also known for his books Man From St Petersburg, Fall Of Giants, and his most recent novel Circle Of Days.

The author was also recognised for his charitable work, including spending a decade as president of Dyslexia Action.

Pollard, who praised the author for being a “master storyteller”, said: “Over the course of a stellar career spanning nearly five decades, Ken Follett has built up a legion of fans around the world that appreciate his attention to detail, clear prose, engagingly written characters, and ability to build suspense until the final pages.

“Very much at the height of his powers, it has given me great pleasure to nominate Ken for the Freedom of the City of London for both his consummate skill as a master storyteller and his commitment to promoting literacy and reading through his support for charitable causes.”

The tradition of the freedom of the city is believed to date back to 1237 and aims to pay tribute to recipients’ outstanding contributions to London, public life, or mark a significant achievement.

Recent recipients include Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett, English actor Ray Winstone and former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse.

In 2019, Follett was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the late Queen’s Birthday Honours for services to literature and charity.