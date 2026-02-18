Welsh authority admits failing to reach recycling target but says it is improving

Alec Doyle, Local democracy reporter

A Welsh council has acknowledged it is at risk of receiving a waste infraction fine for missing the 70% recycling target set by Welsh Government for 2024/25.

But in a statement Wrexham Council said it believed it had demonstrated that it was on an improvement trajectory.

Other authorities – including neighbouring Flintshire – have previously had fines suspended and erased from the record having shown reasonable progress towards the 70% goal.

According to figures published by the Welsh Government Wrexham produced just over 75,000 tonnes of residual waste, recycling around 49,000 tonnes in 2024/25.

Waste infraction charges – essentially fines for missing the 70% recycling threshold – are currently set at around £200 per tonne. If Wrexham County Borough Council were to receive a fine it would likely be in the region of £750,000.

Welsh Government has yet to confirm whether infraction charges will be applied for 2024/25.

“Wrexham Council acknowledges we have not met national targets for waste recycling,” said the council in a statement.

“A project of work underpinned by a new waste strategy is in progress with the overall aim to both reach and exceed the national target.

“We understand failure to meet targets can ultimately result in fines, however we have worked in close partnership with Welsh Government and other bodies to demonstrate our current business case will improve our recycling rates, as well as identifying further areas for development.”

Wales is currently second in the world for recycling behind Austria according to global ranking data published by Eunomia Research and Consulting and Reloop.

That is despite 10 of Wales’ 22 local authorities – including every North Wales authority except Conwy – missing the 70% recycling goal.

While admitting there is still work to do, Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies said: “Our recycling track record is something to be proud of as we continue taking action to tackle the climate and nature emergency and grow the green economy.

“But let’s not be complacent. Being number one in the world for recycling is within our grasp if we keep up the momentum.”