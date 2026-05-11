Welsh bakeries named among best in the UK

With the UK in the middle of a “bakery boom”, two Welsh establishments have been named among the country’s best bakehouses.

In the last 12 months, spending on bakery items has increased by 6% according to Mintel reports, with 41% of respondents to a survey for Barclay’s ‘sweet treat economy report‘ saying they ‘regularly’ treat themselves to baked goods.

The HSBC report also found that 45% of people say they would travel for regional delicacies, which prompted holidaycottages.co.uk to reveal the best of British bakeries worth taking a trip for.

Among the rankings, two Welsh bakeries earned high praise from the holiday provider’s regional experts, with Bara Menyn in Cardigan taking the top spot.

The “neighbourhood bakehouse and stone mill” serves a variety of bread made with locally grown wheat that is then milled in house, including sourdough and focaccia.

Also on their menu are traditional pain au chocolat, as well as bread and butter pudding and other sweet treats that draws queues which often stretch down the street.

Laura Kerslake, regional expert for Wales, said: “Bara Menyn is how you say ‘bread and butter’ in Welsh and the name of the small family bakehouse that is hidden down a side street in Cardigan.

“It’s open three days a week so that the owners can fit the bakehouse around family life and their careers as artists.

“The family’s artistic flair can be seen in all the imaginative fillings and toppings on the bakes and pizzas served, which are also made using local, seasonal produce.”

Also recommended among the UK’s best bakeries is the Little Valley Bakery in Swansea. The award-winning location has three storefronts in Gower, Mumbles, and Brynmill.

After getting started in 2013 with just a £250 grant and a passion to use organic flour in baking, the Little Valley team opened their first official store three years later.

“Lovers of good food, proper food, real food,” they now sell a variety “simple” bread and sweet treats including cookies, tarts, croissants, gingerbread, sourdough and traditional loaves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Little Valley Bakery | Artisan Bakery (@littlevalleybakery)

Laura Kerslake added: “Little Valley Bakery was one of only two Welsh bakeries on the Good Food Guide’s 50 Best Bakeries 2026 which was released just a few weeks ago.

“They’re based in the Gower, with locations in both the Mumbles and Brynmill, offering excellent sourdough, beautifully laminated croissants, cinnamon buns and a mix of savoury bakes like sausage rolls and pasties, alongside Welsh cakes and focaccia.”

To find out more about regional delicacies across the UK, visit the holidaycottages.co.uk site here.