Nation.Cymru Staff

A bakery has beaten 12 rivals from across Wales to be crowned the winner of the country’s first-ever competition to find the perfect croissant.

Wales’ Best Croissant Competition was held at Treberfydd House in the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, and featured thirteen Welsh bakeries from Wrexham to Ceredigion, with representation from every region of Wales.

Petit Four Patisserie, Penarth Road, Cardiff, who also took the win in 2021’s Bake Off Professionals, came out on top, praised for croissants that were faultless across the piece, with buttery taste and beautiful appearance.

The competition, organised by The Edinburgh Butter Company, brought the concept which has already hosted contests in Scotland and Northern Ireland to Wales for the first time.

Each entrant made six plain croissants on the morning of the competition using The Edinburgh Butter Company’s cultured butter sheets, uniquely developed for pastry lamination.

An expert panel blind-tasted the bakes, grading them on appearance, lamination, texture and flavour.

Judging the competition were:

Welsh chef, author and BBC Radio 4 Kitchen Cabinet panellist Angela Gray

Award-winning baker, patisserie chef and champion of Welsh baking Naomi Griffiths

Chris Hollister, head of Product Development and Artisan Support at regenerative organic flour producer Shipton Mill

flour producer Shipton Mill Chloe Black, cofounder of The Edinburgh Butter Company

Michael Coggan, Head Pastry Chef at Wales’ Best Croissant 2026 winner Petit Four Patisserie said: “We are over the moon to have won Wales’ Best Croissant competition.

“It was amazing to take part and meet so many other amazing bakers from bakeries across Wales. We would also like to thank The Edinburgh Butter Company for organising the event.”

‘Fierce competition’

Angela Gray, competition judge, said: “What a strong beginning to Wales’ Best Croissant Competition. There was such fierce competition… I hope it only grows from here. Congratulations to all the entrants – and our first ever winners!”

Naomi Griffiths, competition judge, added: “It’s amazing that Wales has its own dedicated competition! It’s a fantastic opportunity to shine a spotlight on the amazing baking community here in Wales.“

Chloe Black, competition organiser and director of The Edinburgh Butter Company, said: “It’s been such a delight to bring the competition to Wales for the first time.

“Wales is full of wonderful, creative bakers, and what incredible bakes they brought us… To be able to celebrate their craft in the beautiful, historic Treberfydd House has been a joy.”

Off-cuts

Bakers also entered the ‘Best Off-Cuts Bake’ category, creating an inventive bake from their leftover pastry. Wrexham’s The Smithy Bakery took the prize with their Welsh Rarebit pastry.

The off-cuts contest was judged by Alex Benfield, co-owner and baker at Pobl Bakery in Talgarth, Powys, and Maryann Wright, co-owner and cook at Wright’s in Llanarthne, Carmarthenshire.

Alex Benfield, competition judge, said: “As well as being very attractive to look at, the flavour balance and textures of The Smithy Rarebit were great. The aroma of thyme and mature cheese celebrated this iconic Welsh dish. And the runners-up both used seasonal fruit beautifully.”

The winner of Wales’ Best Croissant 2026 received a trophy made by South Wales-based designer, sculptor and blacksmith Andrew Rowe.

The competition was sponsored by Re-wrap and Valrhona, with entrants treated to samples, as well as goodie bags including gifts from producers such as Halen Môn (The Anglesey Sea Salt Company). The contest will return in 2027, with details to be announced in the new year.

Competition Winners

Wales’ Best Croissant 2026:

First place: Petit Four Patisserie, Cardiff

Second place: Tŷ Melin Bakery, Cardiff

Third place: Little Valley Bakery, Swansea

Best Off-Cuts Bake 2026:

First place: The Smithy Bakery, Wrexham – The Smithy Rarebit

Second place: Petit Four Patisserie, Cardiff – Apple Caramel Brioche Tropézienne

Third place: Angel Bakery, Abergavenny – Quince and Almond Pastry

Participating Bakeries

West Wales

Coffi a Bara, Tregaron, Carmarthenshire

Crwst Bakery, Cardigan, Ceredigion

Pitchfork & Provision, Llandeilo, Carmarthenshire

Délice de Gŵyr, Swansea

Little Valley Bakery, Swansea

Saint Hugo, Swansea

Nourish, Fishguard, Pembrokeshire

South Wales

Petit Four Patisserie, Cardiff

Tŷ Melin Bakery, Cardiff

Astrid’s Petite Cuisine, Cardiff

Mid Wales

The Angel Bakery, Abergavenny, Powys

The Crickhowell Bakery, Crickhowell, Powys

North Wales