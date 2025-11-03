Welsh band launch charity Christmas single following friend’s brain haemorrhage

A north Wales band have marshalled a community effort behind a fundraising single in aid of a specialist neurosciences hospital which saved the life of one of their friends.

The band, Idle Lies, were inspired to create the single after The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust in Liverpool cared for their friend Daniel Parsonage of Connah’s Quay, who developed a life-threatening brain haemorrhage last summer.

His recovery is still ongoing, but to show their thanks the band have recorded a Christmas single, with all proceeds going to support The Walton Centre Charity.

Songwriter and guitarist Sam Leonard, also from Connah’s Quay, said: “After speaking with Dan’s family, we wanted to do something to help The Walton Centre for the amazing care they gave him. He wouldn’t be here with us this Christmas without them.

“The huge offers of help we’ve had from the community have been amazing, with local schools, businesses, and people with personal connections to our cause all pulling together in support of what we’re doing.”

The single, Next Christmas You’ll Be Home, was recorded at Liverpool’s iconic Motor Museum studio which has played host to greats such as Oasis, The 1975 and Jake Bugg.

As well as singer Ewan Smith, from Wrexham, the song also features the vocal talents of children from Holy Name Catholic Primary School in Fazakerley.

Head of Fundraising for The Walton Centre Charity, Madeleine Fletcher, said: “What Idle Lies have done is nothing short of incredible!

“The single is amazing, and we are blown away by the response from communities, not only in North Wales, but in Merseyside too. We are extremely grateful to be the benefitting charity and the support this will provide to our staff and patients.”

Back in July, Dan had been at the Hawarden Festival preparing for a performance by members of the Urban Fusion street dance group he had taught, when he collapsed.

The specialist neurosurgical team at The Walton Centre performed two urgent operations to get the bleed under control and ultimately save Dan’s life.

Support has come from across north Wales and Liverpool, including local Member of the Senedd for Alyn & Deeside, Jack Sargeant, who said: “Next Christmas You’ll Be Home tells an inspirational story of friendship and courage.

“Daniel’s friends are showing us the power of community, bringing people together to raise funds for the hospital that saved Daniel’s life.

“I encourage everyone to get behind this campaign, buy the song, and share it widely. It’s a beautiful tribute to Daniel and to all those whose lives have been touched by The Walton Centre.”

‘Unforgettable’

Damien Mathews from Holy Name Primary School said: “Holy Name is incredibly grateful to have been given the opportunity to take part and lend our voices to Idle Lies’ brand new Christmas Charity Single.

“Our students had an unforgettable experience working alongside such talented musicians and contributing to a project that spreads both joy and hope.

“We are so proud of our pupils for the enthusiasm, effort and heart they brought to this special project. It has been a wonderful opportunity for them to see how music can bring people together and make a difference.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Idle Lies for inviting us to be part of this meaningful collaboration. The experience has created lasting memories for our students and reminded us all of the true spirit of Christmas. Community, compassion and creativity.

“We encourage everyone to listen, share and support this fantastic cause.”

The single is available to pre-order here and proceeds will go to The Walton Centre Charity.