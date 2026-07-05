Welsh beach named among UK’s most underrated holiday destinations

As rising travel costs continue to impact international travel plans, experts at TentBox have revealed places considered ‘best kept secrets’ across the country to visit this summer.

They highlighted that the continued rise of staycations reflects a broader trend towards slower, more flexible travel, with people increasingly seeking authentic experiences and outdoor adventures closer to home.

Among their list of underrated destinations, Llangennith on the Gower Peninsula was chosen for its surfing, coastal scenery and walking routes, with TentBox describing it as a quieter alternative to some of the UK’s busier seaside destinations.

They wrote: “Learn how to surf this summer at Llangennith. It is the surfing capital of Gower, and there are plenty of surf schools along the three mile stretch of shore.

“It’s a popular location with walkers and outdoor lovers too, with stunning coastal landscapes without the crowds found elsewhere during peak summer season.”

The 3-mile-long beach has long been renowned for its consistent swells thanks to its west-facing shore, but is also loved for its scenic dunes and burrows, and its proximity to other spots on the Gower Peninsula.

While surfing draws many visitors to Llangennith, there are also areas for bathing and bodyboarding, and the long sandy beach is popular with families, birdwatchers and walkers.

At the north end of the beach is the island, Burry Holms, said to be the home of Saint Cenydd who founded Llangennith’s church. It is accessible for around 2 hours after high tide.

The beach is served by Hillend Campsite’s car park, which is a short walk through the dunes from the sea. The campsite also offers toilet facilities.

However, anyone wishing to try surfing at Llangennith is advised to remain vigilant, as more than 30 shipwrecks have been recorded in the area. Though they are often visible at low tide, they can quickly dip below the waterline.

Additionally, anyone swimming this summer should familiarise themselves with the risks, as outlined by Water Safety Wales.

Data from 2024 shows that most accidental water related fatalities in Wales occur during the warmer months, with half taking place in May, June and July.

Despite a warm spring, open water temperatures can remain dangerously cold – many coastal and inland waters remain below 16°C all year round, which can trigger cold water shock.

Cold water shock is the body’s response to sudden immersion in cold water, leading to an involuntary gasp, rapid breathing and temporary loss of swimming ability. This can result in drowning, especially if the person falls into the water unexpectedly.

Water Safety Wales is reminding everyone to Respect The Water by being aware of the risks, and by knowing how to help themselves and others in an emergency.

If you find yourself in trouble in the water, float to live:

Tilt your head back with your ears submerged

Try to relax and breathe normally while you move your hands to help you stay afloat

Once the effects of the cold water shock pass, shout for help.

If you see someone else in trouble in the water this summer, remember Call, Tell, Throw:

Call 999 to get help

Tell the struggling person to float on their back

Throw them something that floats, such as a life ring, inflatable toy, or bottle.

Chris Cousens, Chair of Water Safety Wales said: “With the summer months approaching, it’s crucial for everyone to prioritise water safety. Whether you’re at the beach, a river, or a lake, always be aware of the risks and take necessary precautions.

“I strongly encourage everyone to visit the Respect the Water website to learn about watersafety. Understanding how to prevent drownings can make a huge difference. Just a few moments spent on this could save many lives.”

For more information about the Respect the Water campaign visit respectthewater.com