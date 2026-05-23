Welsh beauty spots named among top wild swimming locations

As wild swimming surges in popularity, two Welsh beauty spots have been named among the UK’s best places to take a dip this summer.

Open water swimming is the latest wellness trend to combine exercise with reconnecting to the natural world, with Google searches for ‘wild swimming spots’ up 90% in April 2026 – 78% higher than last year.

As highs of over 27 °C are forecast for the bank holiday weekend, Parkdean Resorts have put together a list of the best and safest open-water swimming and bathing locations across the country.

Ranked among them was Rheidol Valley Falls, about 12 miles from Aberystwyth, with several deep pools and a natural pebble beach perfect for wild swimming.

The Vale of Rheidol runs along the Afon Rheidol, which begins in the Cambrian Mountains, and is also a popular spot for ramblers as well as heritage railway enthusiasts, with daily steam train journeys running along the Vale of Rheidol Railway.

Though there are a variety of wild swimming spots along the valley, including several waterfalls, many swimmers recommend the spot just downriver of the Cwm Rheidol Reservoir.

Also making the list of the best wild swimming spots, Trecco Bay was noted for its Blue Flag Award for quality and its position on Wales Coastal Path, spanning 10 miles from Ogmore to Sker Point.

A popular holiday spot, Trecco Bay has long been a favourite for a day at the beach. Porthcawl’s nearby ‘7 Bays’ offer more options for paddling, swimming, and water sports, and both Newtown and Porthcawl host several beachside cafés for refreshments.

Woolacombe Beach, Rydal Bower, and St Nectan’s Glen in England also ranked high for their award-winning wild swimming locations.

Speaking about the growing popularity of wild swimming, a spokesperson for Parkdean Resorts said: “Wellness has been a huge focus for people over the past few years, and open water swimming sits at the perfect intersection between prioritising mental health, exercising and social connection away from screens.

“That being said its important to research the safety of a site before taking a dip. Blue Flag beaches are a good place to start, they are required to uphold strict international standards for water quality, as well as environmental management, safety and accessibility.”

Water Safety Wales

When wild swimming, the need to stay safe, and to protect wildlife and delicate ecosystems is paramount.

Data from 2024 shows that most accidental water related fatalities in Wales occur during the warmer months, with half taking place in May, June and July.

Despite a warm spring, open water temperatures can remain dangerously cold – many coastal and inland waters remain below 16°C all year round, which can trigger cold water shock.

Cold water shock is the body’s response to sudden immersion in cold water, leading to an involuntary gasp, rapid breathing and temporary loss of swimming ability. This can result in drowning, especially if the person falls into the water unexpectedly.

Water Safety Wales is reminding everyone to Respect The Water by being aware of the risks, and by knowing how to help themselves and others in an emergency.

If you find yourself in trouble in the water, float to live:

Tilt your head back with your ears submerged

Try to relax and breathe normally while you move your hands to help you stay afloat

Once the effects of the cold water shock pass, shout for help.

If you see someone else in trouble in the water this summer, remember Call, Tell, Throw:

Call 999 to get help

Tell the struggling person to float on their back

Throw them something that floats, such as a life ring, inflatable toy, or bottle.

Chris Cousens, Chair of Water Safety Wales said: “With the summer months approaching, it’s crucial for everyone to prioritise water safety. Whether you’re at the beach, a river, or a lake, always be aware of the risks and take necessary precautions.

“I strongly encourage everyone to visit the Respect the Water website to learn about watersafety. Understanding how to prevent drownings can make a huge difference. Just a few moments spent on this could save many lives.”

For more information about the Respect the Water campaign visit respectthewater.com