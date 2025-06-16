Welsh Bible printed in 1588 to go on display in Wales for first time

A rare copy of the first complete translation of the Bible into the Welsh language, printed in 1588, is to go on display in Wales for the first time.

The 26cm tall book, described as being of exceptional historical significance, has been kept in Westminster Abbey’s library collection but will be available for the public to view at St Davids Cathedral in Pembrokeshire.

It was translated by Bishop William Morgan in the year of the Spanish Armada – when Queen Elizabeth I was monarch – as part of an effort to bring scriptures to people in languages they understood.

Translations

Morgan had been commissioned to produce a standard Welsh edition by bringing together previous translations of parts of the Bible.

He travelled to London to oversee the books go through the press, a process lasting several weeks because the print workers did not speak Welsh.

During the work, Morgan stayed at Westminster Abbey’s deanery which was the home of then-dean Gabriel Goodman – a fellow Welshman who was also a close friend.

Morgan presented the book to Goodman with a Latin inscription, recording that he was making a gift to the library.

Tony Trowles, librarian and head of the abbey’s collection, told the PA news agency: “It has been in our library ever since.

“It is in remarkably good condition. The plan was to print 900 copies, with the idea for every chapel and church in Wales to have a copy of the Welsh bible.

“Because they were used weekly or even daily, the ones that survive in Wales are not in such good condition.”

Chained

Dr Trowles described how the Bible was originally kept on the bookshelves of the abbey library, to which it was chained so it could not be removed, and bears an early shelf mark.

He said the printing process was “highly complex and technical” with each letter arranged backwards and several pages printed on one sheet.

The book is printed on paper and bound in leather over covers made from wood, a process used at the time.

It is believed that the Bible has never been on public display, although it was used in a service at St Benet Paul’s Wharf – a church in London with a long association with the Welsh community – in 1988.

“This is the first time it has gone to Wales and we think the first time it has been exhibited,” Dr Trowles added.

The Bible will be presented at the Cathedral Libraries and Collections Association (Calca) conference at St Davids on June 17.

It will then go on public display in the cathedral’s treasury between June 17 and July 9.

‘Special treasure’

The Rt Rev Dorrien Davies, the Bishop of St Davids, said: “I first saw the Bible that William Morgan gave to Westminster Abbey library when I was in London for St Davids Day earlier this year.

“It is a special treasure of the Welsh language, and we are honoured to have it in St Davids Cathedral.”

The Dean of St Davids, the Very Revd Dr Sarah Rowland Jones, added: “It seems fitting that its first visit to Wales should be here, to the home of our patron saint, at our spiritual heart.

“We look forward to having it on show before its return to the abbey, to share with Welsh Christians of all traditions, for whom Y Beibl Cyssegr-Lan of 1588 Bible is a uniquely valuable treasure in our heritage of faith and language.”

