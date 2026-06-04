Welsh bid shortlisted for £20m innovation fund

Nation.Cymru staff

A Welsh bid for up to £20 million from a major UK innovation fund has been shortlisted for the next stage of the competition.

The South West Wales Energy and Materials Innovation Clusters bid, led by local authorities, universities and industry partners across Neath Port Talbot, Swansea, Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire, has progressed under the Local Innovation Partnerships Fund (LIPF).

The UK Government-backed programme, delivered through UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), has a total budget of up to £500 million and aims to support regional innovation projects across the UK.

If successful in the next phase, the bid would bring up to £20 million to support projects linked to clean energy and advanced materials, including offshore wind, hydrogen, industrial decarbonisation and the recovery of critical materials.

The bid is being developed by partners from local government, higher education and industry, who argue the region is well placed to benefit from investment in emerging energy and materials technologies.

Councillor Jeremy Hurley, Neath Port Talbot Council’s cabinet member for climate change and economic growth, said: “This is a significant milestone that reflects the strength of our regional partnership and our shared ambition to drive innovation, support sustainable industry, and create high-quality jobs across South West Wales.

“We look forward to continuing to work collaboratively to build on this momentum and realise the full potential of this opportunity.”

UK Research and Innovation chief executive Professor Sir Ian Chapman said: “South West Wales has great sector strengths in clean energy and advanced materials, and LIPF funding puts local leaders in the driving seat to build on them.

“That’s how we create good jobs and grow the economy, not just in one area but in many communities across the UK.”

‘Proud’

Professor Paul Boyle, Vice-Chancellor of Swansea University, added: “This important milestone reflects the strength of partnership working across sectors within South West Wales.

“Swansea University’s long-standing research excellence in clean energy and advanced materials is enhanced by the expertise, vision and ambition of our cluster partners, and we are proud to be part of an initiative with the potential to drive innovation and deliver economic benefits for the region.”

Local partners will now work with UKRI to develop detailed proposals before a final decision on funding is made.

The programme forms part of the UK Government’s industrial strategy and is intended to support research, innovation and economic development in regions identified as having strong growth potential.