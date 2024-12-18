Welsh bird keepers urged to be vigilant as avian flu cases rise

The Welsh Government is urging bird keepers in Wales to be vigilant as cases of avian flu rise across parts of England.

An increasing number of cases in poultry and kept birds has seen the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) declare a regional Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) across the East Riding of Yorkshire, City of Kingston Upon Hull, Lincolnshire, Norfolk and Suffolk.

Within this zone enhanced biosecurity actions are required on a mandatory basis to both help prevent disease getting in to flocks and any further spread.

Heightened risk

A statement from the Welsh Government said: “We are now in a period of heightened risk from highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) across the UK, and all bird keepers in Wales are urged to remain vigilant and take action to protect their flocks following these recent cases of bird flu.

“Further developments will depend on the disease picture as it evolves. This could involve the expansion of the AIPZ in England, the addition of housing measures, or the application of mandatory protective measures across Great Britain.

“The requirement for any expansion of the AIPZ and any future housing orders will be kept under constant review.”

Protection

The Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales, Dr Richard Irvine said: “The winter migration period brings a heightened risk to poultry and kept birds and we’ve seen a recent rise in the number of cases of avian influenza confirmed in wild and kept birds across the UK.

“Having careful and thorough hygiene and biosecurity measures in place on a daily basis offers the best protection for kept birds against this highly infectious disease. All bird keepers in Wales are encouraged to take action now to protect their flocks from bird flu and stop it spreading.

“Vigilance is also key. It is important you report any signs or suspicion of avian influenza in your flock immediately.”

Further advice for keepers of poultry and captive birds on how to keep their flocks safe is also available on the Welsh Government’s website, including the biosecurity self-assessment checklist.

It is now also a legal requirement for all bird keepers in Wales (and England) to register themselves with the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA).

By registering birds, APHA will be able to contact keepers with updates and guidance if there’s a disease outbreak in the area, helping keepers to make informed decisions to keep birds safe.

