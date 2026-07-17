Welsh Blood Service appeals for donors to fill 13,000 appointments as heatwaves affect blood stocks

Nation.Cymru staff

The Welsh Blood Service is urging people across Wales to book a blood donation appointment this summer as warm weather, holidays and changing routines continue to put pressure on blood stocks.

Summer is traditionally one of the most challenging periods of the year for blood collection. With many people travelling abroad, attending events and making the most of the longer days, fewer donation appointments are often booked, and donor attendance can be affected. Recent spells of hot weather have added further pressure, making an already difficult period even more challenging.

Heatwaves have also caused significant disruption to planned donation sessions. Last month, the Welsh Blood Service has had to cancel around 1,400 appointments due to periods of extreme heat, the highest level of weather-related cancellations it has experienced.

Around 350 donations are needed every day to support patients undergoing surgery, cancer treatment, emergency care and childbirth. While hospitals continue to receive the blood products they need, summer remains one of the most challenging times of year to maintain healthy stock levels.

While donor safety will always remain the priority, these lost appointments have made it even more difficult to meet hospital demand for blood during an already challenging time of the year.

The Welsh Blood Service aims to hold at least seven days’ worth of stock for every blood group and is particularly encouraging A Positive, O Positive, O Negative and B Negative donors to come forward.

Many people are surprised to learn they may be eligible to donate blood. Most healthy adults aged 17 to 66 can become blood donors, and first-time donors are especially welcome. Anyone unsure whether they can donate is encouraged to check their eligibility online before booking an appointment.

More than 13,000 appointments are available across Wales during the Summer. So far, around 5,500 have been booked, leaving more than 7,000 appointments still available.

Challenging period

Alan Prosser, Director of Service at the Welsh Blood Service, said: “Blood is needed every day, regardless of the season or weather. Summer is always one of the most challenging periods for blood donation and recent heatwaves have added further pressure at a time when donations traditionally fall.

“We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who has already booked an appointment, but thousands more are still needed. Every donation helps ensure hospitals have the blood products patients rely on for surgery, cancer treatment, emergency care and many other lifesaving procedures.

“We’re continuing to meet the needs of patients across Wales, but every donation matters. Whether you’re a regular donor or considering donating for the first time, we would encourage you to book an appointment today. A single donation can help save or improve up to three lives.”

People planning a holiday are encouraged to donate before they travel where possible. Donors returning from overseas should check their eligibility before booking.

With more than 7,000 appointments still available this summer at donation clinics in communities across Wales, the Welsh Blood Service is urging eligible donors to book today and help ensure hospitals across Wales continue to have the blood they need.

To make an appointment, visit www.wbs.wales/summer26 or call 0800 252 266.

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