Welsh bottle shop and bar wins top UK award

A Welsh bottle shop and bar has been named the best independent beer and cider retailer in the UK.

Beer Park, located at Dafen Trade Park in Llanelli, landed the accolade at the prestigious Drinks Retailing Awards.

The prize was presented to owner, Dave Timbrell-Hill and Fran Austin at a ceremony held at The Dorchester Hotel in London.

Since opening in 2021, Beer Park has become a popular destination for customers from Llanelli and beyond, offering over 600 beers and ciders.

Lockdown

Dave Timbrell-Hill, owner of Beer Park, said: “We still can’t quite believe this – Beer Park was dreamed up in the middle of lockdown to bring all the beers I loved to Llanelli,

“Fortunately, others also loved these beers, and this award is really for all the customers who’ve kept us busy for the last four years. We’re so grateful for their support.”

In addition to its impressive beer and cider selection, Beer Park also hosts regular tasting events, giving customers the opportunity to sample new and exciting brews in a welcoming atmosphere.

Local breweries

The venue also has a strong commitment to showcasing local breweries, offering the widest selection of Welsh beers stocked in any single venue.

“There are so many great beers in the world, and Wales alone boasts 90 breweries, but these beers weren’t available locally. By bringing these to Llanelli, we’ve introduced customers to new beers they love,” Dave added.

Beer Park continues to expand its operations with both in-store and online options, allowing customers to purchase their favourite beers for home delivery or to book tickets for one of their exclusive events.

For more information or to explore Beer Park’s full range of beers and events, click here.

