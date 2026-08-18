Welsh branch of Reform UK accused of being Putin’s puppets after calling on the UK to stop backing Ukraine

Martin Shipton

A Reform UK branch which has called on the UK Government to end support for Ukraine has been accused of “spouting pure Putin propaganda” and acting like the far right before World War Two.

A Facebook page called Reform UK Alyn and Deeside and Wrexham carried a post stating: “Old men profit and young men die. Ukrainian President Zelensky is refusing to hold a scheduled general election to stop the Ukrainian people voting him out. Stop the loss of life. Ukraine is the most corrupt country on earth.

“DEFUND UKRAINE. No more money or weapons to the Zelensky regime. De-escalate and stop the war. Lift sanctions on Russia and restore normal diplomatic and trading relations.”

The Facebook page uses the Reform logo and colours and has all the hallmarks of an official branch site, including a dominating picture of Nigel Farage videos of speeches by the two Reform MSs for Fflint Wrecsam, Cristiana Emsley and Nigel Williams.

However, it also has a disclaimer that says: “This is a supporters page of Reform UK Alyn and Deeside and Wrexham. The contents are not necessarily the policies of Reform UK party.”

After Nation.Cymru sought comment from Reform UK, the Facebook post was taken down, strongly suggesting that the page was under the party’s control.

Former Counsel General Mick Antoniw, who is of Ukrainian heritage and retired as the Labour MS for Pontypridd before the Senedd election in May, said: “You would think that Reform had learned their lesson. Not so long ago, Nathan Gill was imprisoned for political corruption, for accepting bribes from Russian. He was their former leader in Wales, friendly with and appointed by Nigel Farage. But he was also friendly with Russian politicians. As a result he is now serving 10 years in prison.

“His offence is not a lot different from treason. Using his elected office to support a foreign state. At the time Reform denounced him and condemned his actions. Yet here they are with their true colours being exposed. Their Alyn and Deeside and Wrexham branch are openly supporting Putin.

“Whilst the UK and European governments are shoring up defences, combatting Russian cyber attacks and Russian warships firing weapons near UK shipping, they are now openly calling for the defeat of Ukraine. By calling for an end of support for Ukraine, they are calling for Ukraine to capitulate. Of course that is what the far right did before the Second World War, trying to accommodate Hitler. It was called appeasement and is the worst form of cowardice and in my view a form of treason.

“They ignore the fact that Putin invaded Ukraine, an independent sovereign state – that Putin is committing war crimes and crimes of genocide. In the occupied areas rape and torture, have been common against the civilian population. Children are forced into re-education, independent trade unions are banned, men are killed or deported and some 20,000 children have been abducted.

“Every day Russian sends ballistic missiles into civilian areas of Ukraine killing women and children. The tweet by Reform is sickening because it will frighten and threaten those thousands of Ukrainian women and children who have had to flee the bombing and seek sanctuary in Wales. It is also incredibly stupid. The suggestion that Ukraine should hold elections when it is in a war situation, when 20% of the country is under occupation, when it is being bombed daily, when millions of its people are in sanctuary outside the country, is bizarre. They ignore the fact that there is no democracy in Russia. Those who speak out against the war are imprisoned and the only party that is openly against the war has been banned from standing in elections.

“They are spouting pure Putin propaganda, They have become Putin puppets. If the leadership of Reform does not unequivocally condemn this branch, expel its members and all those who have circulated it then they are complicit. I hope all political parties will condemn it. I call on the First Minister and the leaders of all democratic political parties to openly condemn this outrageous statement.”

Bribes

Plaid Cymru Westminster Leader Liz Saville Roberts MP said: “Less than nine months after Reform’s former Welsh leader Nathan Gill was jailed for taking bribes to make pro-Russia statements, Reform branches are openly siding with Putin.

“Combined with Nigel Farage’s past comments that he ‘admired’ Putin as a political operator, serious questions remain about Reform’s stance as a pro-Russian party.

“Rewarding Putin’s aggression is no route to peace and stands in stark contrast to the values of solidarity and compassion we hold in Wales. Plaid Cymru will continue to stand with Ukraine against Russia’s imperialist aggression.”

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds MS said: “This abhorrent post is just the latest in a long list of pro-Russian statements to come from Reform politicians or social media pages whilst Putin’s barbaric invasion continues to rain missiles and drones on innocent Ukrainian civilians.

“Perhaps this should come as no surprise from a party whose former leader in Wales, Nathan Gill, was convicted of accepting bribes to make pro-Russian statements in the EU Parliament.

“The Welsh Liberal Democrats stand shoulder to shoulder with our democratic allies in Ukraine fighting for their freedom and against the tyranny of Vladimir Putin’s barbaric regime.”

Questions

We asked Reform UK to respond and asked several questions:

* Who was responsible for this post?

* Do your MSs for the Fflint Wrecsam constituency approve of the post?

* Is anyone in the branch being suspended?

* Is this Reform policy?

The party did not respond.

We asked Ms Emsley and Mr Williams, the constituency MSs, who had posted the anti-Ukraine message, whether they agreed with it and what was their view of Mr Antoniw’s suggestion that those responsible should be expelled from Reform UK.

Neither responded.

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