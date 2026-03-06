Welsh brand and signage firm celebrates ‘landmark’ year

Morgans Consult, the Welsh brand and signage consultancy behind some of the country’s most engaging public environments, has announced a strong start to 2026 following its most successful year to date.

The award-winning firm secured major contract wins, expanded public sector partnerships, and built on its growing reputation for improving how people experience public environments throughout 2025. Now, Morgans Consult has achieved its strongest-ever January, reflecting growing demand for its work across both Wales and the UK.

The Welsh firm has now set its sights on increasing momentum throughout 2026, with larger projects across heritage, education, transport, recreation and civic spaces already in place.

As specialists in creating environments that are easier to navigate, more engaging, and more enjoyable for the people who use them – from first-time university students finding their way around campus, to visitors exploring some of the UK’s most important cultural and natural landmarks – Morgans Consult works with some of the most well-known national and international brands to improve their in-person user experience.

Recent high-profile projects and partnerships include collaborations with Welsh Government, Cadw, National Museum Wales, the BBC, Welsh Water, IKEA, Transport for Wales, the NHS, Spire Healthcare, and Café Nero.

With the Welsh consultancy set to continue its rapid expansion throughout 2026, it also remains committed to investing in the next generation through educational partnerships.

One of its most impactful collaborations is with the University of South Wales where, each year, Morgans Consult offers design students the opportunity to work on a live, industry brief with a national client.

This year, the university’s second year Interior Design students worked collaboratively on a brief from the RSPB, which gave the budding designers important real-world experience and an exploration into inclusivity, sustainability, and responsible design that is helping to shape the future of public spaces.

Commenting on the firm’s record start to 2026, Michael Kitchin, Managing Director at Morgans Consult said: “Demand for our end-to-end brand and signage services is snowballing. We are increasingly being selected as the partner of choice by organisations that genuinely place people at the centre of their environments.

“We have made a strong start to the year, securing a growing number of competitive tenders as a result of our proven expertise, creative solutions and long-term approach to client relationships.

“We deeply value the relationships we build with our clients, and the longevity of our contracts speaks for itself, when we begin working with a client, those partnerships typically evolve and strengthen over the years.

“Our team are excited to continue this rapid growth in the year ahead. With significant long-term opportunities advancing through the pipeline, we look forward to continuing to build stronger brands and more meaningful experiences across Wales and the UK.”

As Morgans Consult looks to build on its strongest January to date, the Welsh consultancy plans to reveal its upcoming partnerships and projects that they say will directly benefit people, communities, and public life across Wales.