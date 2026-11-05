Welsh brewery becomes first to win Britain’s top bottled beer award

Nation.Cymru staff

A north Wales brewery has become the first in Wales to win CAMRA’s Champion Bottled Beer of Britain competition.

Geipel Brewing took gold for its Hefeweizen wheat beer following judging at Norwich Beer Festival, beating two previous winners to the title.

The result follows a silver medal for Powys-based Monty’s Brewery last year, giving Welsh brewers success in consecutive competitions.

Geipel’s founder and head brewer Eric Geipel said: “We’re very honoured and amazed to win such a prestigious award. I never imagined that a non-native style would be a contender. Many thanks to the judges and ‘prosit’.”

The American developed an interest in brewing after a work trip to Burton-on-Trent. He began making beer at home around the time he lost his job following the 2008 financial crash, before establishing his microbrewery on the edge of Eryri National Park.

Geipel began production in 2013, making unpasteurised and unfiltered beers. It specialises in lagers inspired by classic styles from Germany and beyond.

The winning Hefeweizen, a golden wheat beer with an alcohol content of 5.2%, finished ahead of Fuller’s Vintage Ale, which took silver, and Durham Brewery’s Temptation imperial Russian stout, which won bronze.

The competition recognises bottle-conditioned beers, with nominations and blind tastings taking place over two years through regional heats and national rounds.

CAMRA judging coordinator Christine Cryne said the quality of the finalists had made choosing a winner particularly difficult.

“This year, the competition was particularly stiff with the feedback from the judges on the final panel saying that every single beer assessed was worthy of their place; the quality was thought to be excellent,” she said.

“Hefeweizen was described by the judges as: ‘everything you would expect of a wheat beer’.”

CAMRA awards director Shelly Bentley said the medal winners reflected the variety of breweries producing bottle-conditioned beer.

“Bottle and can conditioned beers are often overlooked but when done well, they really are the crème de la crème. What is nice to see this year is the mix of brewers in the medals,” she said.

Flavours

The line-up ranged from established London brewer Fuller’s to Durham, a family brewery founded in 1994, and Geipel.

Judges praised the Welsh winner’s cloudy yellow appearance, smooth texture and sweet aromas of banana and bubblegum.

Those flavours carried through to the palate, with a hint of clove and spicy hop notes leading to a bittersweet, slightly tart finish.