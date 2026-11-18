A 22-year-old bricklayer from north Wales has scooped £7,500 after being crowned the winner of a Welsh-language reality show set on the Greek island of Zante.

Twenty-two-year-old Tyler, originally from Ynys Môn and now living in Conwy, came out on top in after joining a group of young contestants participating in S4C’s reality show, Bar Hansh.

Throughout the series, contestants faced a range of challenges and tasks to increase the prize pot, which could grow to as much as £10,000. But each week, the group had to vote one of their fellow contestants out of the competition.

Speaking after the final, Tyler said: “It still hasn’t really sunk in. I didn’t go into it thinking I was going to win. I signed up for the experience more than anything.

“I’ve made friends for life, had some incredible experiences, had a great laugh throughout the whole thing, and somehow ended up winning it!”

While the competition brought plenty of challenges, Tyler said the toughest part was having to vote his fellow contestants out.

During filming, he also formed a close friendship with fellow contestant Elan.

He said: “The friendships I’ve made are definitely friendships for life. Out of everyone from the cast, I’ll definitely stay in touch with Elan. I’m sure there are a few holidays “on the horizon!”

By the end of the competition, the prize fund stood at £7,500, and Tyler already has plans for how he’ll spend the money.

“First of all, I’m definitely booking another holiday, probably with Elan. I’ll put some of it into savings, buy something nice for myself, and something nice for my sister as well.”

Reflecting on his time on the show, Tyler added: “I walked in not knowing what to expect, and I’m walking away with Elan, friends for life, and a lot of cash!”

The series was hosted by actor Kevin Williams, best known for playing Kelvin Walsh in Rownd a Rownd for almost 30 years.

As the series came to a close, Kevin said: “It’s been a brilliant summer at Bar Hansh with plenty of highs and a few lows, and more than enough chaos in between. The work is done, the shutters are down, and Bar Hansh is closed for another summer.”

Bar Hansh is available to watch now on the Hansh YouTube channel, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.