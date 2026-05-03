Welsh broadcaster takes on new role with children’s cancer charity

A popular Welsh broadcaster has joined a children’s cancer charity to help raise awareness and support for families across Wales.

Latch, a leading Welsh children’s cancer charity, announced that broadcaster and drummer Owain Wyn Evans has officially joined the organisation as its newest Patron.

Based at the Children’s Hospital for Wales in Cardiff, Latch provides comprehensive support, ranging from specialised social work and financial grants to on-site family accommodation, for families facing childhood cancer.

An independent charity, they are not government or NHS funded and rely entirely on public donations, business support, fundraising and grants.

Owain, known for his energy on BBC Radio 2 and his record-breaking 24-hour drumathon for Children in Need, will use his platform to generate awareness and support for hundreds of children and their families who are supported by Latch.

The appointment comes at “a vital time” as the charity seeks to expand its reach and ensure that families in Wales get the help and care they need when facing the trauma of a childhood cancer diagnosis.

Owain was welcomed to Latch at a celebration event at Cardiff & Vale College, where he met families and supporters of the charity, and engaged the learners of the College with a Q&A session.

Commenting on his new role, Owain expressed his personal commitment to the cause, saying: “I’m so thrilled to be supporting Latch as a Patron, they are a charity that are very close to my heart.

“My husband Arran’s family were supported by Latch when he was a child, as was a very good friend of mine and her family more recently.

“Their work is nothing short of amazing during difficult times. I’m really looking forward to working with the team and learning more about the life-changing work of Latch to support children and families across Wales.”

Latch Chair, Susan Gwyer-Roberts DL announced the appointment commenting:“On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Owain as our new Honorary Patron.

“We look forward to working with Owain in his new role to raise further awareness of childhood cancer and Latch’s vital bespoke support services in Wales.”

For more information about Latch, visit their site here.