Welsh broadcasting great announces 2026 Senedd Election will be his last

One of the most prominent presenters in Welsh broadcasting is set to retire after almost 50 years with the BBC.

Dewi Llwyd has reported on 20 elections during his career, and this year’s Senedd election programme on BBC Radio Cymru will be his last.

He announced his retirement in an article on BBC Cymru Fyw on Saturday, 2 May.

He joined the BBC in 1979 and, after a period as the BBC’s first Political Correspondent for S4C, went on to host and present some of the most popular Welsh‑language radio and television programmes on the BBC and S4C, including Newyddion, Pawb a’i Farn, Taro Naw, Hawl i Holi, and Dros Ginio.

As part of his career, he has been present at several major historic events, including Nelson Mandela being elected President of South Africa in 1994.

He announced the ‘Yes’ result in Wales’ devolution referendum in 1997, as well as the result of the Brexit referendum in 2016. He has also provided commentary on several US presidential elections.

In recent years, Dewi has been a familiar voice on the current affairs programme, Dros Ginio on BBC Radio Cymru, discussing Wales and the wider world alongside contributors from across the country and beyond.

His final programme will be broadcast from the BBC Bangor studio on Friday, 22 May.

Reflecting on his career, Dewi Llwyd said: “Leaving the BBC after 46 years makes you feel incredibly grateful for every opportunity – presenting so many different programmes, reporting from all corners of the world, and broadcasting on both radio and television.

“None of this would have been possible without the support of generations of outstanding colleagues. But there are many others I must thank as well.

“I will certainly miss all the articulate and knowledgeable people I’ve had the privilege of interviewing over the decades. Without their insightful contributions, our programmes simply wouldn’t have been worth listening to.

“And of course, there would be no programmes at all without the audience who have remained so loyal – viewers and listeners alike – along with the thousands of people I’ve been fortunate enough to meet while preparing programmes such as Newyddion, Pawb a’i Farn, Hawl i Holi and Bore Sul.

“Thank you all, sincerely. I’ve enjoyed every minute, and perhaps the greatest privilege of all has been doing it in Welsh.”

Dafydd Meredydd, Editor of BBC Radio Cymru, said: “On behalf of BBC Wales, I’d like to warmly congratulate Dewi as he announces his retirement at the end of an exceptional career.

“He has been a steady anchor on programmes covering news, politics, elections, the Eisteddfod and so much more.

“Over the decades he has been a warm presence and an authoritative voice on S4C and on the airwaves of BBC Radio Cymru — with one of the finest voices of his generation. We wish him every happiness for the next chapter.”

Delyth Isaac, Head of News and Current Affairs at BBC Cymru Wales, said: “It has been a tremendous privilege to work alongside Dewi Llwyd over so many decades.

“Through pivotal moments in Welsh political history and beyond, he has guided audiences with the authority and care that have defined his career, helping the nation navigate major changes and understand their significance.

“It feels entirely fitting that, on the threshold of his retirement, he will present the 2026 Senedd Election results programme on BBC Radio Cymru and BBC Sounds, at a time when Wales faces one of its most significant elections since devolution.

“Throughout his career, Dewi has been passionate about serving Welsh‑speaking audiences and reflecting what matters to communities across Wales.

“Above all, he has been a kind colleague, a generous mentor and a good friend. Thank you for an extraordinary contribution to journalism and broadcasting in Wales, and very best wishes for the future.”