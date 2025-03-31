Welsh bus network overhaul legislation laid in Senedd

Plans to radically change the way local bus services are delivered across Wales will only work if backed by “adequate funding”, operators have warned.

The Welsh Government’s long-awaited Bus Services (Wales) Bill was laid in the Senedd on Monday (March 31).

If voted through, the proposals will see buses in Wales brought back under public control.

Welsh ministers say the Bill aims to tackle poor bus service reliability, tickets not accepted across multiple operators and lack of integration with other modes of transport.

The new proposals will see the rollout of a London-style network with one timetable and one ticket across Wales, with services based on local knowledge.

Through collaboration with transport bosses, the new franchising model will enable public, private or third sector operators to bid for packages of local bus services.

It will also lift restrictions on existing publicly owned bus companies, putting them on an equal footing with other bus operators.

Roll out

The roll out is intended to begin in south west Wales in 2027, before north Wales in 2028, south east Wales in 2029 and mid Wales in 2030.

The Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates says the new Bus Bill has the potential to transform local bus services across the whole of Wales.

He said: “This is a historic day for public transport in Wales, as proposals for bus reform begin their journey through the Senedd. This is about putting people first by providing one network, one timetable and one ticket across Wales.

“Change is needed. While many bus services work well, and some areas are well-served, it is not the case everywhere and for everyone. I want to see a bus network which puts people and communities first, with reliable, affordable and easy-to-use services; joined-up services which link with other forms of transport such as trains and active travel.

“The benefits of better bus services are clear and include increasing equity for those who need public transport the most and providing an alternative to the car.”

Funding

The Confederation of Passenger Transport Cymru welcomed the legislation – but warned that the system must be backed by appropriate funding.

Aaron Hill, Director of CPT Cymru, said: “Buses account for three quarters of public transport journeys in Wales and we share the Government’s goal of running frequent, reliable and affordable services nationwide. We want to deliver a public transport system that presents a convenient alternative to travelling by car, wherever you may be going.

“Bus operators recognise the Welsh Government’s democratic mandate for change. But Wales is not the same as London or Manchester and we need a model that works throughout our cities, towns, villages and rural areas.

“We urge the Government to opt for a ‘minimum subsidy’ model which combines central control with a focus on customers and commercial incentives to deliver improvements.

“Simply changing who’s in charge won’t guarantee success – passengers will only see better buses if commitments are backed by adequate funding, and by steps to speed up buses by taking them out of traffic congestion.”

Money pit

The Welsh Conservatives have warned that the legislation risks turning Wales’ bus network into yet another taxpayer-funded money pit.

Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Transport and Infrastructure, Peter Fox said: “The Welsh Labour Government has delayed action on this issue for far too long. As a result, I fear the outcome risks becoming a disorganised and poorly executed mess.

“Franchising bus services across Wales does come with risks if not executed properly, stifling competition and becoming yet another taxpayer-funded money pit.

“The Welsh Government must ensure that support is focused on the most hard-to-reach areas, ensuring communities receive the assistance they truly need, an issue that successive Ministers have failed to grasp so far.”

The Welsh Government says ticket revenue from the new integrated system will be reinvested across the whole of Wales, ensuring services “improve across the country” in rural as well as urban areas.

Ken Skates added: “We’ve already seen how an integrated bus service can work, for example the Traws services, including the T1 service which has a ticket which is fully integrated with rail. Across North Wales we have the 1bws ticket which is valid on virtually every local bus service in the area. These are examples of what integrated services can deliver.

“I don’t underestimate the scale of change the proposals in this Bill will deliver, and for that reason it will be rolled out region by region. But the change will be transformational.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

