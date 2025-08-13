Welsh business leaders to tackle Kilimanjaro in support of youth charity

A team of business leaders from across Wales are set to take on Mount Kilimanjaro on St David’s Day 2026 as part of a challenge to support the UK’s leading youth charity, and you could join them.

Organised by Action Challenge and led by Richard Selby MBE DL, Chair of The King’s Trust Wales Development Committee, the climb will bring together a team of inspiring individuals.

Set to take on the hike are Alwen Williams, a fellow King’s Trust committee member, and Sarah Jones, Director of The King’s Trust in Wales.

The team are already preparing for the expedition to the top of the the tallest stand-alone mountain in the world, which will take place from 22nd February to 4th March 2026, and they aim to raise £150,000-£200,000 to support The King’s Trust work across Wales.

Goal

The team, whose goal is to reach the summit on St David’s Day, are calling on others to join them in taking on this challenge, with up to ten additional places available for those who want to make a lasting difference in the lives of young people.

The climb forms part of the lead up to The King’s Trust 50th anniversary in 2026, with a wider fundraising target of raising £1 million in Wales by 2028. The challenge reflects the Trust’s mission to break down barriers, open doors and support young people who need it most.

Richard Selby, Chair of The King’s Trust Wales Development Committee said: “We wanted to mark this milestone anniversary with something bold and meaningful. This challenge reflects the spirit of The King’s Trust and the determination of the young people that we support. By coming together to take on this trek, we’re raising vital funds that will help even more young people across Wales build more secure futures.”

Among the stories that inspired the team is Adey’s. Adey arrived in the UK alone at 16 after fleeing her home in Eritrea. Introduced to The King’s Trust through her social worker, Adey took part in The King’s Trust Explore programme and began rebuilding her life in Cardiff.

Adey has since overcome significant challenges, including gorge walking and outdoor pursuits of her Trust journey, and is now thriving at school studying six subjects and planning to go to university.

Progress

Sarah Jones, Director, The King’s Trust Wales said: “2026 marks the 50th anniversary of The King’s Trust, and it’s a moment to both reflect on the progress we’ve made and recognise how much further we must go.

“In Wales, we’ve already helped thousands of young people like Adey overcome significant challenges and build brighter futures, but the need for our work is greater than ever.

“Taking part in this challenge is a personal way for me and others taking part, to reflect on that journey and give back. We ask a lot of our young people to step outside their comfort zones, and this is our way of doing the same.”

Action Challenge are still welcoming new participants and supporters. Whether by joining the team, donating, or simply cheering them on, every contribution helps make a difference.

To support the team, contact [email protected] or visit the team’s JustGiving page.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

