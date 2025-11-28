Welsh business owner shares five key steps to help companies stay visible as AI transforms online search

Welsh business owners are being urged to adapt their online presence as artificial intelligence changes the way people look for services.

The shift toward AI-generated answers is already affecting how customers discover local companies, raising concerns about visibility for firms throughout Wales.

Recent industry data shows that nearly 90% of UK businesses are worried about losing online visibility as AI results appear above traditional search listings. Many expect customer behaviour to shift further during 2026, with more people turning to tools like ChatGPT for quick information.

Small businesses form the backbone of the Welsh economy, and many rely heavily on organic search traffic. Any drop in visibility could make it harder for local firms to reach customers who depend on online research before choosing a product or service.

Chris Hinchly, a Cardiff-based business owner and director of Appear Online, said that Welsh companies must adjust their approach to stay competitive.

He said: “AI is changing how people search for information and research online. Welsh businesses that rely on Google search need to understand that customers may now see AI summaries first. If a company is missing from those results, it risks being overlooked. Early preparation is essential.”

Chris has shared five steps that he believes will help Welsh firms remain visible as the online landscape evolves:

Strengthen brand signals across the web : Search tools and AI models rely on trust signals. Consistent branding, accurate details, and up-to-date profiles help systems recognise a business and reference it correctly. Improve the clarity and depth of website content : Companies should provide clear answers to common customer questions. Simple explanations, helpful guides, and transparent information increase the chance of being included within AI responses. Build local authority through verified sources : Local citations, Welsh news coverage, and credible links help models understand that a company is relevant to people in a specific area. This is especially important for trades, hospitality, and service-based businesses. Keep business information accurate and consistent : AI tools prioritise companies with reliable data. Address changes, opening hours, staff updates, and pricing information should be kept up to date across every platform. Monitor how customers are finding the business: Tracking traffic, enquiries, and search patterns can reveal whether AI is affecting visibility. Early signs of decline allow businesses to adjust quickly.

Chris added: “Welsh companies do not need to fear these changes. They simply need to stay informed and proactive. The future of search is already shifting, and the companies that understand it will be the ones customers continue to find.”

Digital analysts expect AI adoption to accelerate during 2026. According to Chris, for Welsh businesses, staying visible may depend on a mix of strong branding, reliable information, and a willingness to adapt as customer behaviour evolves.