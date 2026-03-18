Welsh businesses secure £436m in new export sales

Welsh businesses have secured £436 million in export sales over the past five years with support from the Welsh Government, ministers have said.

The figure was announced by Economy Secretary Rebecca Evans at the Explore Export Wales conference in Llandudno, where she outlined the impact of the government’s export support programmes since 2020.

Exports account for more than a third of Wales’ GDP, making international trade a key part of efforts to grow the economy and support jobs.

According to the Welsh Government, nearly 1,500 businesses have been helped to export for the first time or expand into new markets since the launch of its Export Action Plan in 2020.

During that period, officials organised 89 trade missions, taking more than 840 business representatives to markets around the world. Government trade advisers have also held around 6,000 meetings with businesses, delivered more than 430 export market research projects and supported over 600 overseas business development visits.

Ministers say the programme aims to help Welsh companies identify opportunities in overseas markets and build the confidence needed to trade internationally.

One company to benefit from export growth is Reacta Healthcare, a life sciences firm based in north Wales that develops allergy diagnostic products used in clinical trials.

Exports now account for all of the company’s business. Over the past year it has increased its workforce from 50 to 80 employees and secured new clients in Europe and the United States.

The company is also expanding its facilities in Deeside, increasing floor space by 50% to meet growing demand.

Belinda Mortell, head of commercial at Reacta Healthcare, said the company had recently secured its largest customer contract to date.

“The growth we’ve seen over the past year — from doubling our team to soon opening a new facility — is a direct result of increasing international demand,” she said.

“The support we’ve received from the Welsh Government has been invaluable, playing a vital role in helping us enter new markets.”

Trade missions

Alongside the sales figures, Evans also announced details of the Welsh Government’s 2026–27 trade missions programme, which will support businesses in sectors including clean energy, advanced manufacturing, life sciences and the creative and technology industries.

The missions will target markets across Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, giving Welsh firms opportunities to promote their products and services overseas.

Evans said exporting was a key driver of economic growth.

“Exporting makes a real difference to businesses across Wales, as well as driving economic growth and creating jobs,” she said.

“That is why we are investing £3.5 million a year to help businesses on their export journeys.”