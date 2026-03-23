Welsh cafés take centre stage in new HP Sauce campaign

HP Sauce is celebrating independent Welsh cafes, spotlighting three establishments feeding their communities in a new advertising campaign.

The campaign, Proudly Served, launches today (23 March) and features Metchy’s Cafe in Cathays, Wyndham Cafeteria in Cardiff and Kardomah Cafe in Swansea.

The campaign aims to champion the role these community cornerstones play in everyday life, and the bottles of HP that have become as much a mainstay as the fry-ups they serve.

HP Sauce has sat on cafe tables for over 120 years and is “returning the favour” by featuring the cafes and their owners in a series of billboards across Wales.

Marcus Luporini, Owner of Kardomah Café in Swansea, said: “The Kardomah has been part of the local community for generations, so it’s lovely to see that side of café culture celebrated. A good meal brings people together, whether it’s families, workers starting their day or friends catching up over tea.

“HP Sauce has always been a classic pairing with a fry-up, so we’re delighted to be part of a campaign that shines a light on independent cafés like ours.”

In each billboard, real customers can be seen enjoying their breakfasts and bacon butties, while the owners stand proudly by.

Digital content designed to capture the “warmth, character and community spirit” that make the cafes stand out will also appear across social media.

Carrie Aspinall, Manager of Wyndham Café in Cardiff, said: “Cafés like Wyndham Café are all about the people who walk through the door every day. You get to know your regulars, their orders, and sometimes even their stories.

“HP Sauce has always been a staple on our tables, especially with a full breakfast or a bacon sandwich. To be recognised as part of this campaign celebrating independent caffs means a lot to us and to the community that supports us.”

Running from Monday 23 March until Sunday 26 July, the advertising images of the owners and regulars are designed to “bring the spirit of south Wales cafe culture to new audiences”.

Aditi Hilgers, Taste Elevation and Masterbrand Director at Kraft Heinz said: “For more than 120 years, HP Sauce has been part of the fabric of ‘caff culture’.

“Places like Metchy’s Cafe, Wyndham Cafeteria and Kardomah Cafe aren’t just somewhere to grab a bite to eat, they’re at the heart of their communities. Proudly Served is our way of recognising that, celebrating the caffs that have served HP Sauce day in, day out, and the people who make them so special.

“The ‘Proudly Served’ spirit is especially strong in South Wales, and we’re excited about the opportunity to bring this celebration of independent cafés and their communities to audiences across the UK in future campaigns.”