Welsh campaigners call for independent inquiry into maternity services after probe is launched in England

Martin Shipton

Campaigners have called on Health Secretary Jeremy Miles to announce an independent investigation of maternity services in Wales following a decision that such an inquiry will take place in England.

Announcing the investigation in England, UK Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting, whose remit does not extend to Wales, said: “For the past year, I have been meeting bereaved families from across the country who have lost babies or suffered serious harm during what should have been the most joyful time in their lives.

“What they have experienced is devastating – deeply painful stories of trauma, loss, and a lack of basic compassion – caused by failures in NHS maternity care that should never have happened. Their bravery in speaking out has made it clear: we must act – and we must act now.

“I know nobody wants better for women and babies than the thousands of NHS midwives, obstetricians, maternity and neonatal staff, and that the vast majority of births are safe and without incident, but it’s clear something is going wrong.

“That’s why I’ve ordered a rapid national investigation to make sure these families get the truth and the accountability they deserve, and ensure no parent or baby is ever let down again. I want staff to come with us on this, to improve things for everyone.

“We‘re also taking immediate steps to hold failing services to account and give staff the tools they need to deliver the kind, safe, respectful care every family deserves.

“Maternity care should be the litmus test by which this government is judged on patient safety, and I will do everything in my power to ensure no family has to suffer like this again.”

Singleton Hospital

In Wales, there has been serious concern about the maternity unit at Singleton Hospital in Swansea, where In September 2023 a Healthcare Inspectorate Wales (HIW) inspection report concluded that the safety and wellbeing of mothers and babies could not be guaranteed.

The Welsh Government put the unit under enhanced monitoring in December 2023, but has refused to order an independent public inquiry into the failings, although Swansea Bay University Health Board (SBUHB) has commissioned an independent review.

Following Mr Streeting’s decision to launch a rapid investigation into maternity units in England, Singleton campaigners have called on Mr Miles to do the same.

In their letter to him, the Swansea Bay Maternity Support Group state: “The first part of this investigation will involve an urgent investigation of 10 specific maternity units around England. The second will undertake a system-wide look at maternity and neonatal care, bringing together lessons from past inquiries to create one clear, national set of actions to improve care across every NHS maternity service.

“It is clear with the failings in Maternity in Swansea Bay University Health Board in the past six years and Cwm Taf before, that this action needs to be replicated in Wales. We have also spoken to parents from Betsi Cadwaladr, Aneurin Bevan and Cardiff who have raised concerns. We therefore urgently request that you take the same steps in Wales and:

Commission an urgent independent review of every maternity unit in Wales.

Commission an independent national system-wide look at maternity and neonatal care in Wales.

Ensure each of the above is jointly led by families, with consultation and involvement at every stage.

“Mr Streeting announced that he is working with families on the setup of these. We urge you to consider a similar approach. We must ensure that future investigations treat the victims with the utmost respect and empathy. Two weeks ago, you engaged with approximately 20 families from the Swansea Bay area and heard appalling failings in Maternity, some of which happened in the past few months. You understand the pain and suffering of the victims.

“We are ready to support and collaborate with you throughout this process. We believe that working together, we can achieve meaningful improvements in maternity care. We look forward to your urgent response and to working together to address these critical issues.”

Assessment

The Welsh Government responded, stating: “The Health Secretary has announced an assessment of all Welsh maternity and neonatal services, which will begin next month. It will assess how all maternity services are performing against national guidelines.

“We have set out clear expectations about what women and families can expect when accessing maternity and neonatal services in Wales in the quality statement, which was published in February.”

But Sian Channon, one of the leading Singleton campaigners, whose six-year-old son Gethin suffered serious brain damage as a result of medical negligence at the unit, said: “I think this was announced before. Anyway it isn’t independent and there is no mention of family involvement like Mr Streeting has committed to.

“It doesn’t really come close to what was announced in England. Guess who is doing it? The NHS Executive. The same people who missed Swansea maternity issues. This is not good enough.”

