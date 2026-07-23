Welsh campaigners call on First Minister to end US military use of Cardiff Airport

Stephen Price

100 peace campaigners, trade unionists, artists and community activists from across Wales have signed an open letter urging First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth to end the use of Cardiff Airport by the US military.

The campaign, launched by Cardiff Stop the War Coalition, argues that because Cardiff Airport is publicly owned by the Welsh Government, ministers should withdraw permission for US military aircraft to use the site.

Addressed directly to the First Minister, the letter states: “We are urgently calling on the Welsh Government to end the use of Cardiff Airport by the US military. It is time to end this arrangement and make clear that Trump’s troops have no place in Wales.”

The letter criticises the foreign policy of President Donald Trump’s administration, citing continued US military aid for Israel, the Iran war, threats towards Greenland, a total energy embargo and threatened takeover of Cuba, and what it describes as the abduction of the President and First Lady of Venezuela.

It argues that allowing continued use of Cardiff Airport by the US military risks making Wales “complicit in actions that violate international law”.

“No government, however powerful, should be able to disregard human rights. It is simply unacceptable that a foreign military, with such a record of disregard for international law, should continue to use publicly owned Welsh infrastructure.” the letter states.

The intervention comes as peace campaigners seek to place pressure on the new Plaid Cymru-led Welsh Government to take a more independent stance on issues of war and international law, despite defence and foreign policy remaining matters reserved to Westminster.

The letter argues that Cardiff Airport “is not a private military base” but “a publicly owned airport, operated under the authority of the Welsh Government”, adding that ministers therefore have both the authority and responsibility to determine how publicly owned infrastructure is used.

Campaigners say continued access for US military aircraft is incompatible a commitment to peace and international law.

The signatories conclude by calling on ministers to “act decisively”, arguing that this should begin with “the immediate ending of use by US military planes of Cardiff Airport”.

Among those backing the appeal are representatives of Cardiff Stop the War Coalition, CND Cymru, Cymdeithas y Cymod – Fellowship of Reconciliation in Wales, Heddwch ar Waith – Peace Action Wales, Black Lives Matter Cardiff & Vale, Cardiff for Sudan, Stand Up To Racism Cardiff, Welsh Women 4 Gaza, Mid Wales Against Arms, the West Wales Climate Coalition, Wales Green Party, Pembrokeshire Against Radar Campaign and Rhondda Cynon Taf Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

Adam Johannes, Joint Secretary of Cardiff Stop the War Coalition, said the Welsh Government should provide greater transparency over the use of Cardiff Airport by the US military.

He said: “We want the Welsh Government to answer a straightforward question – Have US Air Force aircraft involved in the bombing of Iran passed through Cardiff Airport?”

“Plaid Cymru has an honourable record of opposing US wars of aggression, from the Balkans to Afghanistan, Iraq and Iran. Now, with Plaid Cymru leading the Welsh Government, it may have the opportunity to move beyond statements of opposition and use the powers available to it to do more.”

“We recognise that the current Welsh Government did not create the arrangement that allows the US military to use Cardiff Airport. But if it has the authority to end that arrangement, it also has a responsibility to consider doing so.”

“The First Minister should make clear that Wales will not provide publicly owned infrastructure for military operations by governments whose actions raise serious concerns over peace, human rights and international law. The time has come to end US military use of Cardiff Airport.”

Brian Jones, Vice-Chair of CND Cymru, the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament in Wales said: “Cardiff Wales airport, owned by the Welsh Government, should not be used to provide military support to the USA, a state that shows contempt for international law and human rights, or indeed any foreign military force. As a publicly owned asset, the airport should be subject to democratic control and public accountability”.

In April, Jones submitted a Freedom of Information request to the Welsh Government seeking details about the use of the airport by foreign military aircraft. The request asked how many US military aircraft had used the airport, ideally on a monthly basis, from April 2024 to April 2026; whether there was a blanket agreement allowing US military use of the airport or whether the US military have to apply for permission to use Cardiff Wales Airport whenever it wants to use the airport, and whether any other countries’ armed forces had similar arrangements.

The Welsh Government responded that it did not hold the information requested and suggested directing the request to Cardiff Airport. Campaigners say they have yet to receive a response from the airport. They say the isue has raised wider questions about the transparency surrounding foreign military use of civilian infrastructure owned by Welsh Government.

Full letter:

An Open Letter to Rhun ap Iorwerth, First Minister of Wales.

Dear First Minister,

We are urgently calling on the Welsh Government to end the use of Cardiff Airport by the US military. It is time to end this arrangement and make clear that Trump’s troops have no place in Wales.

Cardiff Airport is not a private military base. It is a publicly owned airport, operated under the authority of the Welsh Government.

At a time when Donald Trump’s policies include the abduction of the President and First Lady of Venezuela, threats towards Greenland, a total energy embargo and threatened takeover of Cuba, ongoing military and economic support for Israel’s genocide in Gaza, and a war of aggression against Iran, continued US military use of Welsh public infrastructure risks making us complicit in actions that violate international law.

No government, however powerful, should be able to disregard human rights and international law while still enjoying access to our public as it sets. It is simply unacceptable that a foreign military, with such a record of disregard for international law, should continue to use publicly owned Welsh infrastructure.

The Welsh Government must act decisively. That begins with the immediate ending of use by US military planes of Cardiff Airport.

Signatories include:

Adam Johannes, Joint Secretary, Cardiff Stop the War Coalition; Brian Jones, Vice Chair, CND Cymru; Jessica Thomas, Editor, CND Cymru Heddwch magazine; Robat Idris, Chair, Cymdeithas y Cymod (Fellowship of Reconciliation) and Heddwch ar Waith (Peace in Action) steering committee member; Sian Evans, Cydlynydd / Co-ordinator Heddwch ar Waith & Cymdeithas y Cymod (Fellowship of Reconciliation in Wales; Hussein Said, Black Lives Matter Cardiff & Vale; Marwah Ahmed, Cardiff for Sudan; Kwabena Devonish, Stand Up to Racism Cardiff’ Richard Outram, peace activist, former Secretary, UK/Ireland Mayors for Peace Chapter; Alan Owen, Founder, LABRATS (Legacy of the Atomic Bomb, Recognition for Atomic Test Survivors); Christine Hardacre, Welsh Labour WEC member (signed in personal capacity); Linda Rogers, Deputy Leader, Wales Green Party; Greg Cullen, Playwright and Artistic Director of Shock n Awe Performance Company; Len Arthur, Secretary, Cymru’n Codi/Wales Rising; Roy Jones, PARC Against DARC (Pembrokeshire Against Radar Campaign); Mike Jenkins, Red Poets/ Beirdd Cochion; Heather Huntley, Mid Wales Against Arms, Lakenheath Peace Vigil, Christians for Palestine; Angie Zelter, Lakenheath Alliance for Peace, Trident Ploughshares, XR Peace; Lynda Duffill, Convenor, West Wales Climate Coalition’ Madeleine McGivern, Welsh Women 4 Gaza, Cardiff; Julia Silezin, Secretary, RCT Palestine Solidarity Campaign

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