Welsh campsite named among best in UK

A Welsh campsite has been named among the best in the UK as chosen by nearly 200,000 customer reviews for a camping company’s annual awards.

Pitchup.com revealed the best campsites in Britain as part of its 2025 Gold Awards, celebrating the top-rated camping, glamping and caravan sites across the country.

Pitchup.com’s Gold Awards recognise sites that achieved a flawless 10/10 rating from at least 20 reviews over the past year.

Cosmos Camping in Carmarthenshire ranked first in Wales and fourth in Great Britain with a perfect 10/10 score.

Located in Bannau Brycheiniog, Cosmos Camping was named for its unique location in one of only 18 Dark Sky Reserves across the world. The campsite, which includes 12 meadow-style pitches for tents and two spaces for vehicle camping, offers “incredible” stargazing opportunities that, on a clear night, allow guests to see the Milky Way, major constellations and meteor showers. Facilities include free WiFi, a communal gazebo with a fire pit, a bar and cafe on site, and a kitchen and new shower block. Owners Bob and Alex, who opened the campsite after dreaming of moving to the countryside, said: “[We] like to think that ‘if Carlsberg did campsites’, it would be like Cosmos Camping. “Quiet, tranquil, stunning mountain views, epic night skies and fluffy balls of sheep scattered across your horizon but just not in your tent! Actually, the local sheep do frequently break in but that just adds to the experience, and ‘encouraging’ them off site makes for entertaining film footage. “Life here is a lot of fun. It is also a place of extreme beauty and calm. We love sharing this with our campers and want them to feel like they have joined a very special club, one they can come back and visit whenever they want or feel the need.”

Narrowly missing out on the top spot, Fron Rafel in Felindre achieved 9.9 from guest reviews, while Gwynedd campsites took five of the top ten rankings for best Welsh campsites.

Pitchups wrote: “Wales performed strongly in this year’s rankings, with its combination of rugged coastlines, national parks and rural landscapes continuing to attract high praise from visitors.

“From the mountains of Eryri to the beaches of Pembrokeshire, the country offers a diverse range of outdoor experiences.”

They highlighted that this year’s results suggest a continued shift towards simpler, nature-focused stays, with many of the highest-rated sites offering spacious pitches, minimal facilities and a strong emphasis on tranquillity and personal service.

At the same time, high-end glamping continues to perform strongly, demonstrating that UK holidaymakers are seeking both comfort and connection to the outdoors.

To explore the full list of winners and discover more top-rated sites, visit pitchup.com here.

The top 10 highest-rated sites in Wales include:

Cosmos Camping – Carmarthenshire (10/10) Fron Rafel – Carmarthenshire (9.9/10) Nant Bach Retreat – Gwynedd (9.9/10) Tyddyn Teg Campsite – Gwynedd (9.9/10) Pwllgoed Caravan Site – Gwynedd (9.9/10) Oaklea Camping and Glamping Park – Pembrokeshire (9.9/10) Sychpwll Centre – Powys (9.9/10) Plasyngheidio Touring Caravan Park – Gwynedd (9.9/10) The Little Bitty Farm and Campsite – Flintshire (9.9/10) Nyth Robin – Gwynedd (9.9/10)

To feature in the list, sites must have achieved an average rating of at least 8/10 from a minimum of 20 verified customer reviews in 2025, ensuring the results reflect genuine guest experiences.