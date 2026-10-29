Welsh capital to host hundreds of women for international conference

Nation.Cymru Staff

Hundreds of women from across the UK and beyond are set to gather in the Welsh capital this week for a major conference focused on advancing women’s rights, equality and opportunities for women and girls.

Leading women’s charity Soroptimist International Great Britain and Ireland (SIGBI) will hold its 92nd annual conference at the Cardiff Holland House Hotel & Spa By Sunday on 30-31 October,

The conference will celebrate the impact of Soroptimists’ local, national, and international work to advance education, improve health, tackle poverty, champion equality, and promote human rights for women and girl.

Over the past 12 months, the charity has launched over 1,572 projects across 19 countries, contributed 93,181 volunteer hours, directly supported 167,858 women and girls, raised nearly £460,000 for local and international initiatives.

Speakers

Delegates will also hear from a range of speakers throughout the two-day event, including keynote speaker Tiffany St James, a Global Digital Strategist, who will explore how SIGBI and organisations like it can harness Artificial Intelligence.

Drawing on both digital expertise and psychology, she aims to inspire listeners to challenge conventional thinking, embrace innovation, and view future opportunities through a new digital lens.

Health campaigner Cathy Cotteridge will also spotlight SIGBI’s work to improve awareness of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) and cervical cancer prevention, including efforts to increase the uptake of screening and vaccination programmes.

Saturday’s programme will open with former Olympian and GB triple jumper Michelle Griffith-Robinson OLY as she shares her journey from elite sport to business and women’s health advocacy.

Following this, filmmaker turned human rights advocate Leslee Udwin will discuss the power of education and social change, drawing on her work with the ‘Think Equal’ initiative and award-winning documentary ‘India’s Daughter’.

Children’s author and Refuge in Literacy UK founder Anne Stairmand will join former Detective Superintendent Jennifer McLelland to discuss how literacy can change lives, particularly for women and children living in domestic abuse refuges.

Delegates will also hear from Renata Trottmann Probst, President of Soroptimist International, and Mariet Verhoef-Cohen, Chair of the Soroptimist International Convention 2027.

Achievements

The conference will also celebrate the achievements of Soroptimists through the Programme Action Awards and Delegates’ Choice Award, recognising projects that have delivered meaningful change in communities across the UK and beyond.

Among the initiatives being highlighted at the conference is SIGBI’s renewed ‘Future of the Railways’ investigation, which revealed persistent safety concerns for women across the UK’s rail network.

Based on surveys conducted at over 373 stations, the report identified ongoing shortcomings in staffing, safety information and emergency support, almost three decades after the charity first raised concerns about women’s safety on public transport.

Gillie O’Rourke, SIGBI President, said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming members from across Great Britain and Ireland to Cardiff for what promises to be an inspiring and impactful weekend.

“The conference is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of our members, share best practice and be inspired by an outstanding programme of speakers.

“Over the past 12 months, our volunteers have shown extraordinary commitment to improving the lives of women and girls, championing equality and supporting communities.

“I’m incredibly proud of everything we have achieved together, and I look forward to recognising that impact as we come together in Cardiff.”

To learn more about the conference, SIGBI’s work, and to get involved, visit their site here.

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