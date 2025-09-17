Welsh capital to welcome terrifying ‘Halloween Island’ festival

Emily Price

Cardiff’s terrifying annual Halloween festival will return next month with an interesting twist.

This autumn, Cardiff Bay will be transformed into a world of pumpkins, adventures and playful mischief as the Cardiff Halloween Festival returns in spectacular style.

From 25–31 October 2025, the annual event will take on a brand-new form — Halloween Island — taking over Alexandra Head on the city’s iconic waterfront.

For the first time, families will begin their adventure at Mermaid Quay, boarding the Ghost Ship across the Bay before stepping ashore onto Halloween Island itself.

Magic

Every child ticket includes a pumpkin to take home, while families can choose between colourful daytime sessions or enchanting twilight evenings filled with fire shows, owl encounters and after-dark magic.

The festival brims with immersive attractions, interactive adventures and live shows.

Among the highlights, families can clamber aboard the Sunken Galleon, wander the colourful Carnival of Bones, dance at the lively Monster Boogie, test their skills at the Carnival of Curious Games, or soak up the autumn magic of the Pumpkin Village.

On stage, highlights range from spooky escapades with Jack & Luna: The Curse of Halloween Island to the bubbling mayhem of Potion Commotion, the messy fun of Slime It Live!, and the twilight-exclusive harmonies of The Salem Sisters.

Across the Island, playful pirates and cheeky ghouls pop up with surprises, while photo opportunities and larger-than-life sets create picture-perfect memories.

‘Immersive’

Creative Director of Cardiff Halloween Festival, Harriet Matthews, said: “Halloween Island is our most magical and immersive festival yet.

“By moving to Cardiff Bay, we’ve created an experience where the journey is part of the adventure.

“Families can set sail on the Ghost Ship, explore atmospheric attractions, and enjoy shows, surprises and memories that will last long after Halloween.”

Tickets on sale now at www.cardiffhalloweenfestival.com