Welsh castle becomes the Guinness family home in new Netflix period drama

A neo-Norman castle in north Wales has been transformed into the Guinness family home for a brand-new Netflix production.

Penrhyn Castle situated on the outskirts of Bangor, Gwynedd features as a filming location in Netflix’s ‘House of Guinness’.

The series explores an epic story inspired by one of Europe’s most famous and enduring dynasties – the Guinness Family.

Set in 19th-century Dublin and New York, the story begins immediately after the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness, the man responsible for the extraordinary success of the Guinness brewery, and the far-reaching impact of his will on the fate of his four adult children, Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben, as well as on a group of Dublin characters who work and interact with the phenomenon that is Guinness.

Although the series is largely set in Ireland, it was filmed in the north-west of England and north Wales, as very little of Dublin still resembles how it looked in 1868.

Karen Wilson, Executive Producer for House of Guiness said: “We quickly realised we’d have to film elsewhere.

“We travelled the length and breadth of Ireland and the UK, ending up in the north west of England, which had stately homes and Dublin-style streets — everything we needed.

“Even within the north west, we had to move around more than a TV production usually would.

“But places like Manchester, Liverpool, north Wales, and Yorkshire gave us what we needed. I really hope we’ve done Dublin justice.”

Penrhyn Castle provided the set for Ashford Castle, the Guinness family home.

The castle, built for the Pennant family, and finished in 1840, has many parallels with Ashford Castle, as both were built to appear older than they are for industrialists who made a fortune during the Victorian era.

Ceri Williams, General Manager for Penrhyn Castle, National Trust Cymru said: “It’s been great to host the House of Guinness production at Penrhyn Castle.

“The series explores wealth, class disparities and conflict, similar to the themes we explore here at Penrhyn.

“We can’t wait to watch it and spot Penrhyn in the background.”

House of Guinness, starring James Norton, is a new drama from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight which showcases the Guinness family’s legacy set in the 1860s.

It will be an eight-episode series which can be streamed on Netflix from 25 September.