Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

A Welsh castle saw “three nights of escalating anti-social behaviour” in the summer, and its shop saw a bizarre incident where a paper bag-wearing man put his finger in a staff member’s ear.

At the November meeting of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park’s Audit & Corporate Services Review Committee, members received a report from the Head of People Services.

Part of the report, covering accidents and incidents from July 1 to September 30, detailed 18 such incidents, out of 66 for the year; the majority relating to staff members (10 from July 1 to September 30 and 49 for the year), other (three and 10) and members of the public (five and six respectively).

Of the 18 incidents, seven related to Carew and its castle, other incidents including staff members and the general public at various locations in the national park.

The report said Carew Castle suffered “three nights of escalating anti-social behaviour” in July.

On July 14, there was “evidence of entry to the castle grounds with damage to a sign from stones thrown”; July 15 seeing an A-frame damaged and stones thrown at Carew Castle Great Hall buildings in what the report said was “the second of three nights of escalating anti-social behaviour at the Carew site”.

July 16 saw evidence of entry to Carew Castle’s Western Perrot Wing Buildings, with several stones thrown from the wall tops into the western end of Perrot wing.

The building projects and visitor services managers will examine ways to improve security at the castle before presenting their options to the asset management group, the report said.

Police were told about all three incidents, and members heard they had also been reported to Heritage Watch, an initiative tackling heritage and cultural property crime.

The report recorded three injuries to members of the public at Carew, one each in July, August and September, including one involving hot coffee.

On the last, it said the person had “removed and replaced lid. Then tipped hot coffee onto stomach when taking a sip. Burn gel provided.”

But the strangest incident happened at the castle shop in August, when a visitor approached a staff member.

The report said: “Visitor approached employee. Visitor went behind counter with hat on head made from a paper bag, put finger into employee’s ear.

“Woman with him said he was a ‘bit of a clown’.”

The report said the manager was to discuss with the team “if a barrier of some sort on the counter entrance would be beneficial”.

The report stressed there was “no evidence of any intended harm”.

The report also recorded unrelated incidences of minor accidental damage to staff vehicles and equipment at Robeston West, the coastal path and Newport Sands, while at Poppit Orchard a remote-controlled flail hit a telegraph pole’s steel stabilising cable, disconnecting it from the pole.

A member of the public also reported a staff member driving erratically between Cenarth and Abercych, with the authority vehicle on the wrong side of the road.

On that incident, it said the driver was distracted after papers slipped from the passenger seat; the driver “later spoken to and advised to keep all papers stored securely”.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the incidents took place after 6pm and closed its investigation after no suspects were identified, although it could be reopened if new evidence came to light.