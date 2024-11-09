Welsh castle to feature on Antiques Roadshow this Sunday

Beaumaris Castle is set to hit TV screens this Sunday (10 November) as the Antique Roadshow’s visit to the historic fortress is broadcast around the UK.

The episode promises to be a treasure trove of fascinating finds and captivating stories, set against the backdrop of the stunning castle ruins on Ynys Môn.

Filmed in the summer, Head of Cadw, Gwilym Hughes said “It was brilliant hosting the Antiques Roadshow and seeing so many people gathered within the castle grounds bringing their own little pieces of history with them and sharing the stories about them.

“Each Cadw monument has a unique story to tell, and Beaumaris is a real treasure in Welsh history, so it is great to see Fiona Bruce discovering the story of the castle and why it was never fully built as part of the show.”

Welsh items

Fittingly, specific Welsh history finds made their way to the castle for the for roadshow with a collection of 19th-century Welsh costumes including a cockle hat, shawls, and traditional silk top hats featuring in front of the experts, as well as a silver model of a Welsh Dragon.

Hughes added: “We were thrilled to see Welsh history given a platform on Antiques Roadshow and we can’t wait to see the iconic clothing items brought to life as they are discussed on screen.”

Rare items

The show also explores the incredible tale of the Welsh Himalayan Expedition, a group of keen climbers from the 1950s who became embroiled in an international spy ring.

Among the other intriguing items brought to the Welsh castle for the Antiques Roadshow were a rare ballerina brooch, a dazzling opal ring, a much-loved copy of Winnie the Pooh that could be a first edition and a set of drinking glasses believed to have been used on the set of a James Bond film.

The first episode from Beaumaris Castle will be broadcast on BBC One, at 8pm on Sunday 10 November 2024.

