Welsh castles and historic sites to host Halloween events this half term

Nation.Cymru Staff

Historic castles, abbeys and landmarks across Wales are preparing to host a programme of Halloween events this half term, with ghost stories, spooky trails and family-friendly activities bringing Welsh folklore and legends to life.

Cadw has announced its half term events programme combining family activities with atmospheric evening events, giving all visitors the chance to explore Welsh heritage.

Dr Kate Roberts, Chief Executive of Cadw, said: “Halloween is a wonderful time to experience Wales’ historic places in a different light. Many of our sites have fascinating stories, myths and legends connected to them, making them the perfect backdrop for seasonal events.

“Whether you’re looking for a fun family day out, a creative activity during half term, or one of our adults-only evenings exploring ghost stories and folklore, there’s something for everyone to enjoy across our network of historic monuments this autumn.”

With events taking place across Wales, some of the week’s highlights include:

South Wales

Halloween at Caerphilly Castle [Saturday 24th October to Sunday 1st November, 11:00-15:00]

Caerphilly Castle will host a children’s Halloween trail with prizes, alongside activities exploring medieval medicine and crafts on 24 and 25 October, followed by bubble displays and face painting over Halloween weekend.

Castell Coch’s Creepy Quest [ Saturday 24th October to Sunday 1st November, 11:00-15:00]

Set against the fairytale surroundings of Castell Coch, this not-too-spooky quest challenges families to follow clues and earn a surprise prize, with face painting and creepy crafts adding to the fun over Halloween weekend.

Mini Pumpkin Decorating at Chepstow Castle [Saturday 24th October to Sunday 1st November, 10:00-16:00]

Begin in Chepstow Castle’s spooky prison, where each participant selects a mini pumpkin before heading to the decorating station, where pens, stickers and gemstones will be provided to create a mess-free Halloween keepsake.

An Evening of Ghost Stories at Chepstow Castle [Thursday 29th October, 18:30-19:30 and 20:30-21:30]

Wrap up warm and settle into Chepstow Castle’s old pantry as storytellers recount local legends and ghostly tales within the medieval fortress. A complimentary hot drink welcomes guests to this adults-only evening, with advance booking essential.

Halloween Fun: Spooky Stories and Creative Crafts at Blaenafon Ironworks [Thursday 29th October to Saturday 31st October, 11:00-15:30]

The former ironworks provide the backdrop for mysterious tales drawn from Welsh legends, folklore and ghost stories, before creative Halloween crafts complete three days of seasonal entertainment.

North Wales

Halloween at Plas Mawr with Ceridwen Theatre Company [Saturday 31st October, 10:00-15:00]

Historical characters will share local folklore and reveal the superstitions of sixteenth-century Wales for daytime visitors, as the Master of Plas Mawr and his household prepare for a legendary Halloween party later in the evening.

Ceridwen Theatre Company Presents: The Mystery of the Plas Mawr Murder [Saturday 31st October, 18:30-19:45 and 20:15-21:30] It is All Hallows’ Eve, 1585, and murder has disturbed the mysterious halls of Plas Mawr. In this immersive theatrical event visitors will question the household, examine the rumours of witchcraft and supernatural activity, and uncover the truth to save the household. Booking required.

Denbigh Castle sets the scene for a Halloween trail filled with crafts, face painting and chocolate prizes. Come dressed in a scary costume and explore the dramatic hilltop fortress in suitably spooky style.

Travel back to 1283 and help build Castell Conwy through an immersive live-action experience, during which visitors can meet historical characters, solve puzzles, and complete medieval missions.

Gruesome figures lurk inside Beaumaris Castle during a Halloween trail through the unfinished medieval fortress. Meet the resident witches in their creepy craft room, make something scary to take home, and complete the challenge for a chocolate prize.

West Wales

Halloween Trail at Kidwelly Castle [Monday 26th October to Sunday 1st November, 09:30-17:00]

Hunt for Halloween questions concealed within Kidwelly Castle’s walls and solve them all to earn freedom and a prize. Those who fail may find themselves sharing the dungeons with the ghost of Gwenllian.

Explore the towers and grounds of Laugharne Castle in search of missing letters and piece them together to claim a prize.

Young historians will delve into Strata Florida Abbey’s medieval past, including Cistercian monastic life, the Mynachlog Fawr Farmhouse, and the area’s industrial landscape, through interactive activities offered in Welsh or English. Booking is essential via the website.

Mid Wales

Spooky Trail at Tretower Court and Castle [Friday 30th October to Saturday 31st October, 10:00-16:00]

The Witch of Tretower has misplaced her belongings throughout the historic court and castle, and visitors must search the rooms and grounds to reunite her with the missing items. A sweet reward awaits successful hunters.

Cadw membership includes entry to more than 130 historic sites across Wales, as well as access to events. Children can visit for free with an adult membership.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.