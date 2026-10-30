Welsh-caught bluefin tuna sold to the public for the first time

The first five bluefin tuna landed at Milford Haven have been processed and sold locally for the first time, marking a milestone for the Welsh fishing industry.

The tuna were caught as part of a commercial-scientific trial introduced by the Welsh Government, with participants using rod and reel only instead of chumming.

Additionally, fishers taking part in the trial must record every catch in detail, including catch locations, weather conditions, hours fished and any bycatch, and land their fish at designated Welsh ports in Milford Haven and Holyhead.

In return for providing this data, they are allowed to target bluefin tuna in specified areas of Welsh waters.

The fish caught earlier this month were processed at a premises in Burry Port, with majority of the tuna sold to the public at a Saturday walk-in fish market.

The rest, including the fins, frames and heads, was sent out through a nationwide home delivery service for people across the UK.

Fishers are hopeful of landing further tuna, weather permitting, and want to build on the excitement around these first catches.

The Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, Llyr Gruffydd, said: “These landings show how our fishers can combine tradition with science to build a sustainable future for bluefin tuna in Wales, and deliver locally caught fish to Welsh customers.

“I’d like to congratulate everyone involved in this fantastic moment for Welsh fishing.”

Teddy Whitall, Managing Director of Whitfish Ltd, said: “It means a great deal to be involved in purchasing and selling the first bluefin tuna commercially caught and landed in Wales.

“This is about more than the fish themselves: it’s the start of a new chapter for Welsh fishing, creating fresh opportunities for our fishermen, coastal communities and the wider seafood sector.

“I hope this marks the beginning of something exciting for the future of the Welsh fishing industry.”