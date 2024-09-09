Welsh champions’ bike manufacturing firm on track for expansion

Hot on the heels of Tom Pidcock’s thrilling gold medal at the Paris Olympics, another British mountain bike superpower based in mid Wales is helping to put Wales on the global map in mountain bike production.

Atherton Bikes owned by siblings Dan, Gee and Rachel Atherton was established in 2019, and despite being only five years old, Atherton bikes have already helped to secure the title of UCI 2023 World Downhill Champion for Charlie Hatton and 2024 European Champion for Andi Kolb who both rode an Atherton bike to victory.

The company now have plans to expand further and have received a package of support from the Welsh Government including advice on export from Business Wales and support from Economy Futures Fund to enable the three-world class cycling siblings to expand their mid Wales, mountain bike manufacturing company – which exports 66% of their bikes internationally.

Before setting up the business the Atherton trio had already made a huge impact in the world of mountain biking, having won almost 50 mountain biking world cups between them. Making them the most awarded family in the history of cycling.

Innovators

The firm use technology widely used in Formula One and the aerospace industry, utilising cutting-edge processes and manufacturing technologies to create their bikes. Exporting bikes across the world including Germany, Switzerland, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

Atherton Bikes are now planning to move into new premises in Treowain, Machynlleth. Helped by the Economy Futures Fund they will move to a new headquarters. This will enable them to scale up production of both their high-end carbon and the more affordable aluminium bikes.

The project will also create eleven new jobs, providing quality employment opportunities in Mid Wales with the company being committed to developing the skillset within the local community.

The firm also supports the wider Welsh economy, moving key parts of their supply chain to Welsh manufacturers. The family also owns the Dyfi Bike Park which attracts hundreds of visitors every week to the Machynlleth area and doubles as a testing ground for new products.

“Dream come true”

Dan Brown, CEO Atherton Bikes, said: “To say this brand has been a lifetime in the making is no exaggeration, I built my first bike in 1992 when I was 10 years old.

“As a long established team we have all dreamt of pushing bike development as hard as we have pushed riding during 20 years on the international circuit. Atherton Bikes sees that dream come true, and with the help of the Welsh Government we’re also putting back into the community that have supported us all the way.”

Cabinet Secretary for the Economy, Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, said: “Atherton Bikes is a true Welsh success story, with Dan, Gee and Rachel really pushing the limits both on and off the biking track. The company is a global player, and this support will help expand their reach even further. Having a positive impact on both the company and the wider supply chain, alongside providing new job opportunities in a rural part of Wales.

“It’s clear to see the passion the team at Atherton Bikes has for both mountain bike manufacturing but also in ensuring Mid Wales is very much in their future plans for ensuring continued innovation.”

