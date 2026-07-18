Welsh charities invited to apply for creative industry grants of up to £30,000

Nation.Cymru Staff

Charities across Wales are being invited to apply for grants of up to £30,000 to help more people from under-represented communities build careers in the creative industries.

Applications have opened for Amazon’s Regional Creatives Fund, which supports organisations already running projects that help people access jobs in areas including music, television, film, journalism, gaming, fashion, photography and comedy.

The fund, launched last year, also offers mentoring, work experience, placements and digital training through creative professionals working across Amazon’s entertainment businesses.

Two Welsh organisations received funding in the first round of awards. Pontypridd-based Citrus Arts secured a £30,000 grant, while Pathfinders Cymru received £14,400 for its Pathways Through Pixels project.

Bethan Knight of Pathfinders Cymru said the funding had enabled the charity to reach more people in its community.

“It was fantastic to receive this grant from the Regional Creatives Fund and everyone at Pathfinders Cymru was over the moon to get this brilliant support from Amazon.

“The Regional Creatives Fund grant helps our Pathways Through Pixels project to reach more people in our community, helping to create pathways to creative industry careers where they don’t currently exist.”

The 2026 funding programme was launched at the National Theatre in London by Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy and is intended to widen access to careers in the creative industries.

Eligible organisations must already be running programmes that support people from under-represented communities into creative careers and demonstrate how additional funding would help expand or sustain their work.

Grants of up to £30,000 are available for individual organisations, while partnerships of organisations based in the same region can apply for up to £100,000.

Projects can cover a wide range of creative sectors, including music, performing arts, film and television, podcasting, journalism, publishing, fashion, visual arts, gaming, digital media and comedy.

An independent judging panel featuring representatives from organisations including BAFTA, Creative Wales, Arts Council England, NI Screen, Help Musicians and Amazon will decide the successful applications.

Applications for the 2026 Regional Creatives Fund close on 2 August.

Find out more apply for the Regional Creatives Fund here.

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