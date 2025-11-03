Welsh charities secure funding to help vulnerable households with rising energy costs

Three charities in Wales have been awarded nearly £388,000 to support vulnerable households struggling with energy bills, as part of the latest round of the Ofgem Energy Industry Voluntary Redress Scheme.

They join 34 organisations across Great Britain sharing more than £9.7 million in funding designed to reduce fuel poverty, improve energy efficiency and support the UK’s transition to net zero.

Citizens Advice Denbighshire will receive £148,810 to deliver its new ‘Fuel-Sense’ project, offering tailored advice to households in North Wales.

Support will be delivered both in person and over the phone, with advisers also visiting community spaces to reach residents who may not typically access mainstream services.

The initiative aims to help families reduce their bills, stay warm and regain control of their finances.

“With this funding we can reach families and vulnerable residents in Rhyl and Prestatyn who are most affected by fuel poverty,” said Chief Executive Julie Pierce. “Fuel-Sense will provide practical advice, crisis support and small energy-saving measures that will make a real difference.”

In Cardiff, Action in Caerau and Ely (ACE) has secured £49,961 for its ‘SafeSpace’ project.

Working with local partners, ACE will provide community-based energy advice intended to alleviate fuel poverty, improve household health and promote more efficient energy use.

The largest Welsh grant of £189,198 has been awarded to Cyngor ar Bopeth Gwynedd Citizens Advice to fund bilingual, face-to-face casework across Conwy and Gwynedd.

The project will focus on reaching digitally excluded and rural households who often lack access to specialist support.

Voluntary payments

The Energy Redress Scheme redistributes voluntary payments made by suppliers that have breached Ofgem rules. Managed by the Energy Saving Trust, the programme funds projects that assist vulnerable consumers, develop innovative energy services and enable households to cut carbon emissions.

Since launching in 2018, it has awarded more than £191 million to 755 initiatives across England, Scotland and Wales.

“This latest round of funding will enable frontline voluntary sector workers to support those most at risk from high energy prices,” said Graham Ayling, Senior Project Manager at Energy Saving Trust. “It will also help reduce energy use in our homes in a way that leaves no one behind.”

Russell Ogilvie, Head of Enforcement at Ofgem, added that the scheme holds suppliers to account while delivering “vital support to households across the country.”