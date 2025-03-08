Welsh charities unite for International Women’s Day fundraising challenge

Welsh charities have united for a landmark fund-raising challenge on International Women’s Day.

A Mile a Day in May will see violence against women, domestic abuse and sexual violence (VAWDASV) charities across Wales come together to raise vital funds and

awareness.

The initiative will officially launch on International Women’s Day (March 8), uniting supporters to take action for a future free from violence against women and girls.

Participants can choose to walk, wheel, run, cycle, swim, or even hop – a mile every day throughout May, all while fundraising for Cyfannol Women’s Aid or another participating charity of their choice.

The fund raising challenge invites people of all abilities to take part and make a difference.

Goal

Taking part is simple:

Sign up and create your personalised sponsorship page for Cyfannol Women’s

Aid.

Aid. Set a fundraising goal and access your digital fundraising assets.

Share your challenge with friends, family, and colleagues to rally support.

Move a mile a day in May – your way.

With many support services facing unprecedented financial strain, this collaboration aims to be a powerful demonstration of strength and solidarity.

A Mile a Day in May amplifies the need to recognise the importance of supporting the VAWDASV sector to ensure sustainable support services remain available for those who need them most.

Abuse

According to the Office for National Statistics, 1 in 4 women in the UK will experience domestic abuse in their lifetime, and two women are killed every week by a current or

former partner.

The Crime Survey for England and Wales year ending March 2024 estimated that 4.8% of people aged 16 years and over (2.3 million) experienced domestic abuse in the last year.

Despite these figures, frontline services remain underfunded.

A spokesperson for the campaign said: “To ensure that we continue work towards the UK Government’s commitment to halve violence against women and girls, it is imperative that support services are funded to meet the needs of survivors.

“Without adequate funding, survivors face delays in accessing the support that they deserve. The price of inaction cannot be measured with lives being lost and the time to act is now.

“Every step taken and every pound raised brings us closer to a world where no one has to face violence. We need strong and sustainable services to meet this demand and ensure survivors receive the support they deserve.”

