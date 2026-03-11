Welsh charity calls on smokers to quit as No Smoking Day campaign launches

To mark No Smoking Day, a Welsh charity is encouraging the estimated 260,000 people in Wales who smoke to take the first step towards quitting.

Smoking remains the leading cause of preventable illness and early death in Wales, contributing to lung cancer, heart disease, and respiratory illness.

Survey data from ASH Wales shows smoking remains closely linked to inequality. Only 8% of homeowners smoke, compared with 18% of private renters, rising sharply to 30% among people living in social housing. This highlights how tobacco harms fall disproportionately on the most disadvantaged communities.

Professor Isabel Oliver, Chief Medical Officer for Wales, said: “Smoking is one of the leading causes of preventable illness and early death in Wales. It contributes to cancer, heart disease, and respiratory illness, burdening individuals, families, and our health service.

“As smoking rates are highest in the most underserved communities, it is also widening health inequality across Wales. While smoking rates are declining, there is still much more to do.

“Quitting smoking brings immediate and long-term health benefits, and free specialist support is available through NHS Help Me Quit. I would encourage anyone thinking about stopping to take that first step.”

Across Wales, organisations are marking No Smoking Day with awareness events, displays, and community engagement activity. More than 1,400 campaign packs containing posters and resources have been distributed to GP surgeries, pharmacies, dental practices, and health clinics to support local conversations about quitting.

Schools, youth services, housing organisations, and community partners are also sharing campaign messages and encouraging people to access support through NHS Wales’ Help Me Quit service.

Real stories

As part of the campaign, ASH Wales is also sharing Voices of Wales, real stories from people who have successfully quit smoking.

Tiffany, a nursing assistant from Cardiff who started smoking at the age of 11, recently stopped after a health scare. Since quitting, she says her breathing has improved dramatically and she feels more energetic.

She said: “It’s never too late to quit.

“Smoking was taking years off me. Quitting is giving me time back.”

In Newport, John and Tina decided to quit after realising they had smoked almost 200 cigarettes between them in a single day following a family celebration. Since stopping, John has taken up running and is now training for the Snowdonia Marathon, while Tina volunteers with Junior Parkrun and is gradually reducing her nicotine use.

Suzanne Cass, Chief Executive at ASH Wales Cymru, said:“Around 260,000 people in Wales still smoke. That is 260,000 opportunities to improve health, prevent disease, and support people to live longer, healthier lives.

“At ASH Wales, we know most people who smoke want to quit. With the right support, they are far more likely to succeed. Ensuring that support remains visible and accessible across Wales is vital.

“No Smoking Day is a chance for anyone thinking about quitting to take that first step. With free support available across Wales, no one has to do it alone.”

Free support is available through NHS Wales’ Help Me Quit service:

www.helpmequit.wales | 0800 085 2219