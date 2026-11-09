Welsh charity launches baby essentials hub and winter clothing appeal

Nation.Cymru Staff

A new £50,000 community hub helping families access free baby and children’s essentials has opened in south Wales, alongside the launch of a winter coat appeal for people in need.

On Tuesday 3 November, Feed Newport opened its council-funded Baby Basics Newport Community Reuse Hub and launched Wrap Up Newport 2026 with HandsOn London, the charity behind the UK-wide Wrap Up coat campaign.

The Community Reuse Hub, located at 30-32 Ebenezer Terrace, takes in good-quality baby and children’s items and passes them on to local families who need them. Anyone looking to donate items can fill in this form.

The hub will host a series of free community events, beginning with a donation day on 19 November and a winter reuse and swap event on 12 December.

In the new year, there will be a reuse and donation day on 12 January, a baby and children’s clothing swap on 28 January, a reuse, repair and donation day on 13 February, and a spring reuse and swap event on 25 February.

The programme will conclude with an open day and project showcase on 7 March. All events will take place from 11am to 2pm at 30-32 Ebenezer Terrace, Newport.

The hub is funded with £50,000 from Newport City Council’s Reuse Newport Fund and runs a programme of free public events until March 2027.

Wrap Up

Additionally, Wrap Up Newport 2026, through which donated coats are provided to people experiencing homelessness, refugees and asylum seekers, families facing poverty, and women and children escaping domestic abuse, will run from 1 to 30 November.

Beginning in 2018, this is the ninth year Feed Newport has run Wrap Up in the city, and it has since brought together residents, businesses, community groups and successive Mayors of Newport.

Feed Newport highlighted that both projects share the same idea that useful things should not go to waste while people nearby go without.

Tariq Khan, Founder and Community Development Manager of Feed Newport, said: “Children outgrow things long before things wear out, and a good winter coat can sit unused in a wardrobe while someone a mile away goes without.

“Both of these projects are about getting useful things to the people who need them, with dignity.

“We’re grateful to Newport City Council for backing the Reuse Hub, and to HandsOn London for welcoming Newport into the wider Wrap Up family.”

For those interested in volunteering through Feed Newport, more information is available here.