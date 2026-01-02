Welsh charity launches Christmas tree collection scheme

Ella Groves

A Welsh children’s charity is launching a Christmas tree collection and recycling scheme for those living in Bridgend and the Vale of Glamorgan.

Tŷ Hafan Children’s Hospice is running the scheme for a second year to raise money for the children with life-shortening conditions and their families who they support

To take part you must register your tree for collection here before midnight on Sunday, 4 January 2026.

Volunteers will then collect and recycle your real trees on the 8th, 9th, and 10th of January.

The charity does not raise any money through the recycling of the trees and are therefore asking those who participate to make a donation.

Claire Horrex, Community Fundraising Manager for Tŷ Hafan, said: “When a child’s life will be short, Tŷ Hafan will walk alongside that family throughout their child’s life, death and beyond. And it’s so simple to turn your tree into care and support for those who need it most.”

She added: “I’d like to thank the amazing companies and volunteers who are making this happen for us. They include Anstee, Pyle Garden Centre, Hurley Grounds Maintenance, Sinclair Group, Enterprise Mobility and Euro Commercials.”

The scheme is available for those living in the following postcodes; CF31, CF32, CF33, CF35, CF36, CF61, CF62, CF63, CF64, CF71.