Welsh charity shares concerns over plans to extend anti-protesting powers to animal testing sites

Ella Groves

A Welsh charity has shared concerns after the House of Commons approved the expansion of anti-protest powers to include animal testing facilities in a controversial amendment to the Public Order Act.

The amendment has reclassified ‘life sciences infrastructure’ as “key national infrastructure,” placing private laboratories in the same category as airports, power stations, and major transport routes.

Introduced by the policing minister, Sarah Jones, in November, the SI classifies life science sites, including animal testing labs and suppliers, as key infrastructure, giving police broad powers against protesters who “deliberately or recklessly” disrupt them, with penalties of up to 12 months’ imprisonment or a fine. This includes online campaigns.

Following the change protests near any site with animal testing facilities could be subject to restrictions and potential prison sentences for those involved of up to a year.

Animal rights campaigners argue the amendment is aimed at suppressing effective, legal protest.

A letter to the home secretary, Shabana Mahmood, signed by Chris Packham, Protect the Wild and Animal Rising among others, said the government’s plan could erode public trust: “Peaceful protest against animal testing has a long and legitimate history, and curtailing it through expansive powers is neither necessary nor proportionate.”

Protect the Wild, a UK animal rights charity, stressed that the change risks “criminalising lawful protest beyond its stated intent.”

Viva!, the UK’s leading vegan charity, took to social media to condemn the move and call for people to sign petitions and contact members of The House of Lords asking them to vote against the legislation.

Welsh charities have also condemned the amendment, noting the harm this will have on animal welfare across the UK.

The south Wales based charity, Friends of Animals Wales said: “We applaud actions by both Westminster and our Senedd to address the many deficits in current animal welfare legislation that is so long overdue.

“Sadly our gratitude and appreciation of the work being undertaken to provide greater protection for animals has been tainted by new moves to restrict the ability and effectiveness of animal lovers protesting the abhorrent cruelty inflicted on sentient beings in animal testing facilities.

“We fully support their efforts to increase public awareness of the practises that are undertaken in these premises.

“We hope the government will reconsider this attempt to curtail the efforts of those who are doing their utmost to increase protection of beagles and other animals used in this way.”

You can find out how your MP voted on the amendment here.