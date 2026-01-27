Welsh charity speaks out in support of Glyndŵr National Park proposal

Amelia Jones

A Welsh countryside charity has called for support in principle for the proposed Glyndŵr National Park, as the designation process enters a statutory consultation stage.

CPRW, the Welsh Countryside Charity, said it welcomes Natural Resources Wales’ (NRW) decision to make a National Park Designation Order, describing it as an important step in the designation process.

The decision triggers a statutory public notice period running from 16 January to 15 February 2026, during which members of the public can submit representations and local authorities may lodge objections.

Following this period, the Welsh Government will decide whether to confirm the designation or consider further steps, including the possibility of a public inquiry.

CPRW said its position reflects both its long-standing role in countryside protection and evidence of public backing for the proposal.

Founded in 1928, the charity played a key role in campaigns that led to the creation of Wales’ first National Parks.

According to a NRW consultation carried out in 2025, 53 per cent of respondents supported the creation of Glyndŵr National Park, with a further 14 per cent expressing conditional support.

NRW said respondents highlighted potential benefits including sustainable tourism, economic diversification, protection of cultural and heritage assets, nature recovery, climate resilience and opportunities for farming and land management.

The proposed National Park was identified in the Welsh Government’s 2021 manifesto.

CPRW said that while progress towards designation had been slower than anticipated, the current stage marked a significant step towards delivering that commitment.

The Welsh Government and NRW have confirmed that the creation of a new National Park would not lead to funding cuts for exiting National Parks or local authorities.

They have also said that public funding would be greater than under the current Area of Outstanding Beauty, now referred to as National Landscapes, arrangements.

Jonty Colchester, Chairman of CPRW, said: “The Glyndŵr National Park represents a rare opportunity to secure long-term benefits for nature, local communities and Wales as a whole.

“At this important moment, CPRW believes it is right to support a positive, ambitious vision for the future of our countryside.”

CPRW said it would continue to engage with the designation process as it progresses.