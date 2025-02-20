Welsh charity to test men for prostate cancer

A Welsh charity is touring parts of the country from next month to test more than 3000 men for prostate cancer.

Prostate Cymru is embarking on the mission as men continue to face difficulties in getting a free prostate-specific antigen PSA test from their GP.

This is despite the fact that men with prostate cancer often have no symptoms.

The tour starts on 2 March and follows a pilot which took place in April last year in collaboration with Swansea City Football Club.

200 men were tested and 18 required further investigation.

Important

Among them was Martin Lewis, Swansea Building Society’s Area Manager for England,

Martin said: “Going for the test turned out to be one of the most important decisions of my life, though I didn’t know it at the time.

“Like many men, I had no symptoms and wouldn’t have thought to get tested.”

Martin is now undergoing treatment and is urging other men to get tested.

Prostate Cymru, currently has eight testing dates and is exploring further options in north Wales.

Tina Tew of Prostate Cymru said: “All men over 50 are entitled to a free PSA test from their GP. That drops to 45 if there is a family history.

“However, we constantly hear of men who have had difficulties in obtaining a GP appointment, and in some cases being refused a test.

“The evidence tells us that if we could make it easier for men to get tested, more men would welcome a test. And that’s why we have eight testing events with a view to add another date in north Wales.”

‘Costly’

The charity described the campaign as “ambitious and costly” with the 3000 tests being made available costing over £100,000.

Prostate Cymru is working with sponsors at each event to make this possible while each individual will be asked to donate £10.

On the day, a specialist nurse and consultant will be on hand to provide more detailed information on the test, and what would happen next in the event of a positive test result.

The testing tour starts in Kenfig Hill, Bridgend on 2 March and will take in Cowbridge, Brecon, Swansea, Cardiff, Llanelli, Narbeth and Aberystwyth.

Tew added: “We’re enormously grateful to our sponsors – Swansea Building Society, The Dunraven Group, Enterprise Holdings, CCF Agricultural supplies, Corgi Hosiery, Radnor Hills and Cardiff businessman Alan Peterson OBE.”

The testing events will take place on:

· Sunday 2 March at Kenfig Hill RFC

· Sunday 23 March at The Bear Hotel, Cowbridge

· Sunday 6 April at Brecon Rugby Club

· Sunday 13 April at Swansea.com Stadium

· Sunday 11 May at Glamorgan Cricket Club

· Sunday 18 May at Carmarthen Athletic Club

· Sunday 1 June at Narberth RFC

· Sunday 8 June at Aberystwyth RFC

If you would like to register for a test, please email [email protected] or click here.

